Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
Extraordinary Automobile!
My 2009 E320 BlueTec is a superb automobile. Subtle yet classy styling (black exterior/interior/wood trimmed steering wheel) that always draws compliments. Extraordinary performance (400 ft-lbs of torque mean effortless acceleration - the power surge is like a locomotive). Unbelievable economy (I'm averaging 33 mpg over 25,000 miles of mixed city/highway driving in the Washington DC area). Comfortably seats four adults - meaning large adults! - and can accommodate five. Huge trunk. Smooth, quick, confidence- inspiring, so solid it literally feels like a single piece of steel. This car is an absolute bargain and I never thought I'd say that about a $50K purchase.
The total package
I bought the E320 through USAA buying service through a professionally run dealership-American Service Center- Alexandria, VA. I impressed by the cars looks, engineering, fuel economy, and the torque of the turbo-diesel--it gets up and goes. The quality of the car and its materials are evident. While the controls are well-place and intuitive, this is not the case in the Command/NAV interface. In particular, the voice commands do not measure up to the technology in less expensive Japanese and Korean cars. The USAA buying service combined with Mercedes incentives made the car more affordable- -a once in a life time purchase--maybe not. I love this car.
Bravo Mercedes-Benz!
The Mercedes E 320 Blue Tec is a refined luxury sedan that is coupled with extraordinary fuel economy. The Blue Tec diesel engine provides excellent power and acceleration. The car is very comfortable with a luxury interior and the Mercedes i-Command system is easy to use and conveniently placed in the cockpit. The standard sound system is also great. This is the first diesel vehicle that I ever purchased and it won't be my last. It gets better fuel economy that the comparable Lexus hybrid. Test drive it, you'll buy it.
Vinyl vs Leather
Addressing the vinyl vs leather for such expensive vehicles, please note that Mercedes has a long history of offering the best vinyl seating ever made, which is better than most cars leather. For some reason Americans equate leather with luxury. In Europe many of the Mercedes sold have cloth/velour seating. A final note on the vinyl, you'll be very happy to have the vinyl 30 years from now when your E class interior looks almost as new. History and tradition are alive at Mercedes.
DON'T DO IT!!!
Terrible vehicle, worst I've ever had. Bought used. First, the oil cooler gasket was made with improper material to handle the heat generated by a turbo diesel. That was a $3,000 repair, with only 120k miles! Sunroof stopped working also, an $800 repair. Warning lights go off like crazy, sensors always go out. Just found out the inlet port shutoff motor needs replaced, there goes another $3,000. Also I have several 02 sensors out to the tune of $900. That doesn't include a variety of minor stuff that has added up to thousands of dollars. I would sell this piece of garbage but I would feel too guilty passing this off on some poor unsuspecting sucker. I was a fool...I wouldn't do this to my worst enemy. BTW I own a 1986 300SDL turbo diesel, BEST car I've ever owned. Still reliable after 400k + miles with great mileage and low maintenance. Mercedes, where oh where did you go wrong?!!?
