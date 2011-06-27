Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

My kid flipped my E300D Seismoa , 10/13/2010 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I drove this car 296,000miles in 10 years before my kid reminded me of why I bought it in the first place. Kid took a curve too fast and the car ended up on the roof, motor running, wheels turning. I never expected that this would really happen my desire to have a safe "old" car for my kid was my motivation in buying this car when my kid was ten years away from having a driver's license. What kind of person would complain about their kid wrecking a 15 year old car with nearly 300k miles and walking away without a scratch. I found my newest car on CL. Yes, it is another 1995 MB E300D (only 200k miles!). If lightning strikes twice, I want the same outcome as the first strike. Report Abuse

For a work car this thing rocks simran1 , 10/11/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is the second 300D I've had I work out of my vehicle 12-14 hours per day 5-6 days per week. I wanted comfort, reliability & economy. I got it in spades. This one I've had 2 years. I've put over 100,000 miles on it and it has delivered continually. You just have to regular maint. I take care of it and it takes care of me. 265,000 and counting.

E300D danoE300D , 11/18/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd MB Diesel and by far the best. 160,000 trouble free miles so far in classic style and comfort. Don't be afraid of a diesel - even in cold climates (I'm in Minnesota) it is more reliable than the gas versions and a great value if you can find a used one. I won't be trading up anytime soon.

As good as it gets. Mrjohn , 10/01/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd M-B diesel and is just a rock solid car. 15 years old and looks like new, yea, there are a few little issues with fuses etc, but who cares when you get about 38 mpg overall. Rides great and has plenty of power for a diesel, keep them serviced and they'll run for ever!