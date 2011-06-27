Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,533
|$38,310
|$42,264
|Clean
|$33,360
|$37,014
|$40,832
|Average
|$31,012
|$34,420
|$37,969
|Rough
|$28,664
|$31,826
|$35,105
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 63 S 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,342
|$65,961
|$71,847
|Clean
|$58,290
|$63,728
|$69,413
|Average
|$54,188
|$59,262
|$64,545
|Rough
|$50,085
|$54,796
|$59,677
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,568
|$41,400
|$46,453
|Clean
|$35,325
|$39,999
|$44,880
|Average
|$32,839
|$37,196
|$41,732
|Rough
|$30,352
|$34,392
|$38,585
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,571
|$43,632
|$47,882
|Clean
|$38,226
|$42,155
|$46,260
|Average
|$35,535
|$39,201
|$43,016
|Rough
|$32,845
|$36,246
|$39,772
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,057
|$39,772
|$43,662
|Clean
|$34,831
|$38,426
|$42,183
|Average
|$32,380
|$35,733
|$39,224
|Rough
|$29,928
|$33,040
|$36,266