Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 45 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Next generation MB is great.
Mark P., 04/08/2017
CLA 45 AMG 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
4 of 6 people found this review helpful
AMG - Ah my God!! I own cla45 amg last 2 years. It is a pocket rocket. This car is light and incredibly fun to drive. AWD is superb in winter. Also the fuel economy is awesome.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Engine on fire
Mannyrn3 , 12/08/2019
CLA 45 AMG 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
My 2015 mb cla 250 engine burned. Mechanic said due to small water outside the engine that causes hydro lock mulfuction and the engine on fire. I never drove into a deep water. Never buy a Mercedes Benz again. I was happy with my Lexus right now.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CLA-Class
Related Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 45 AMG® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner