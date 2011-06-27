  1. Home
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 45 AMG® Consumer Reviews

3.0
2 reviews
Next generation MB is great.

Mark P., 04/08/2017
CLA 45 AMG 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
AMG - Ah my God!! I own cla45 amg last 2 years. It is a pocket rocket. This car is light and incredibly fun to drive. AWD is superb in winter. Also the fuel economy is awesome.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Engine on fire

Mannyrn3 , 12/08/2019
CLA 45 AMG 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
My 2015 mb cla 250 engine burned. Mechanic said due to small water outside the engine that causes hydro lock mulfuction and the engine on fire. I never drove into a deep water. Never buy a Mercedes Benz again. I was happy with my Lexus right now.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
