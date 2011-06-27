  1. Home
Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

Amazing!

Henry Gutierrez, 03/01/2016
CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A)
I've owned Audi s5 A7 corvette, Porsche all which were great automobiles. But... I purchased my 08 cl 600 for a fraction of the original price 4 months ago with 27k on it. It's 8 year old car. ( obviously someone's baby) it is perfect! Black on black. It is incredibly fast! Poor gas mileage, worth it.:)) What a pleasure to drive in town or Hiway. The interior is very luxurious . Love the dynamic seats!! Sound system sounds like I'm at the symphony. Funny: :) porches and other high performance cars/drivers pull up at light, notice the V 12 badge and know not much of a chance. I've read some of the reviews and know repairs are costly. Hopefully I don't have any soon.(crossing fingers) the dealership did go over her with a fine tooth comb, plus I asked a lot of questions and had it looked over from an independent. Hope we have many years and miles together. 10 months later I still love this car. In to dealership once. Car would run rough for a second than ok. Suggested a gas additive which seemed to do the trick. Traded my CL... had an extended warranty that was about to expire. The repairs were many for the short time I had it. Cylinder pack, ABC hose, seat motor, blower for a/c .... beautiful car and a thrill to drive! Rocket! But...

Excellent car, but gremlins live in the cabin

tcatter, 09/10/2013
I've owned this car for approximately 3 years and no one dares to race me, even Porsches. I bought it with 3000 miles on it and it now has a whopping 15,000. I've had creaks in the seat that don't seem to go away and the fat foreman and Beverly Hills MB can't "identify" the problem because when he sits in the passenger seat the sound disappears to his his ass. Another problem are the sensors which buzz and ask to see the user's manual. DO NOT BUY THIS CAR WITHOUT AN EXTENDED WARRANTY. It is an exceptional piece of machinery but not for anyone who pinches pennies.

Dangerous car

Lewis L, 11/18/2009
I own a CL600 and recently had a total brake failure. I hit a wall doing about 60mph. No airbag deployment, presafe brake failed, and no warning about the brakes. Mercedes lawyered up and refuses to deal with this. I've had lots of other little problems, but am shocked at how they treat customers buying a flagship model.

Amazing Car

DevGroup, 08/11/2008
Truly the best modern car I've ever owned. The CL550 was my choice after driving it, CL63 and 65 AMG's. I live in the city on the west coast, not near the Autobahn, hence the CL550 was plenty fast for me. Getting to my destination a second faster in an AMG did not seem worth the extra money. I opted for the AMG "Sports Package", the added styling is very nice. The Premium Pack II is a must, as all the gadgets make the car even more fun. The CL550 is a winner all the way around - great looking, powerful, safety, awesome ride, and it's got a stealth low-key look, perfect for those who want quality and performance without having to tell the world you can afford a fairly pricey car...

BEST Benz i've owned so far!

david j sottini, 08/02/2010
I have only owned my 2008 black on black cl550 sport for 8 weeks now! Amazing car! I have a lot of experience with Benz brand and with the cl class. I owned and drove a 2003 cl500 sport 51,000 fun filled miles in three years and a 2006 cl500 sport 41,000 glorious miles in only 21 months. I already drove this cl class 2,200 miles. Around town is cool, back roads are a ball and very confident feel, tight handling staying on track perfectly for me. Open highway you feel like you're in a dream. Quiet inside, stable and just gliding along! Acceleration is great for a heavy car. Braking is terrific. The 382 horsepower and 7 speed transmission were made to go together very well. Sporty, comfort and luxury!

