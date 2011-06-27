Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Coupe Consumer Reviews

Amazing! Henry Gutierrez , 03/01/2016 CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I've owned Audi s5 A7 corvette, Porsche all which were great automobiles. But... I purchased my 08 cl 600 for a fraction of the original price 4 months ago with 27k on it. It's 8 year old car. ( obviously someone's baby) it is perfect! Black on black. It is incredibly fast! Poor gas mileage, worth it.:)) What a pleasure to drive in town or Hiway. The interior is very luxurious . Love the dynamic seats!! Sound system sounds like I'm at the symphony. Funny: :) porches and other high performance cars/drivers pull up at light, notice the V 12 badge and know not much of a chance. I've read some of the reviews and know repairs are costly. Hopefully I don't have any soon.(crossing fingers) the dealership did go over her with a fine tooth comb, plus I asked a lot of questions and had it looked over from an independent. Hope we have many years and miles together. 10 months later I still love this car. In to dealership once. Car would run rough for a second than ok. Suggested a gas additive which seemed to do the trick. Traded my CL... had an extended warranty that was about to expire. The repairs were many for the short time I had it. Cylinder pack, ABC hose, seat motor, blower for a/c .... beautiful car and a thrill to drive! Rocket! But... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent car, but gremlins live in the cabin tcatter , 09/10/2013 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I've owned this car for approximately 3 years and no one dares to race me, even Porsches. I bought it with 3000 miles on it and it now has a whopping 15,000. I've had creaks in the seat that don't seem to go away and the fat foreman and Beverly Hills MB can't "identify" the problem because when he sits in the passenger seat the sound disappears to his his ass. Another problem are the sensors which buzz and ask to see the user's manual. DO NOT BUY THIS CAR WITHOUT AN EXTENDED WARRANTY. It is an exceptional piece of machinery but not for anyone who pinches pennies. Report Abuse

Dangerous car Lewis L , 11/18/2009 11 of 13 people found this review helpful I own a CL600 and recently had a total brake failure. I hit a wall doing about 60mph. No airbag deployment, presafe brake failed, and no warning about the brakes. Mercedes lawyered up and refuses to deal with this. I've had lots of other little problems, but am shocked at how they treat customers buying a flagship model. Report Abuse

Amazing Car DevGroup , 08/11/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Truly the best modern car I've ever owned. The CL550 was my choice after driving it, CL63 and 65 AMG's. I live in the city on the west coast, not near the Autobahn, hence the CL550 was plenty fast for me. Getting to my destination a second faster in an AMG did not seem worth the extra money. I opted for the AMG "Sports Package", the added styling is very nice. The Premium Pack II is a must, as all the gadgets make the car even more fun. The CL550 is a winner all the way around - great looking, powerful, safety, awesome ride, and it's got a stealth low-key look, perfect for those who want quality and performance without having to tell the world you can afford a fairly pricey car... Report Abuse