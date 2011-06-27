  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG
  4. Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Review

Pros & Cons

  • Speed, power, handling, safety features, TeleAid system, free scheduled service.
  • Stupendous price tag for a baby Benz, tight interior accommodations, rough ride.
Other years
2000
1999
1998
Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,075 - $4,499
Used C43 AMG for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

An incredible sport sedan whose performance is matched by its price.

Vehicle overview

Two years ago, high-performance tuner AMG, long associated with Mercedes-Benz products, dropped a 302-horsepower 4.3-liter V8 engine into the engine bay of the tidy little C-Class sedan. The result was nothing short of sensational, so Mercedes, long considered BMW's sullen stepsister, decided to create a limited-production run of the muscular model to generate interest in the aging C-Class lineup.

The C43 AMG, now entering its third and final year in current guise, accelerates from zero to 60 in less than six seconds. Other go-fast goodies include a special two-stage resonance intake manifold, a Touch Shift automanual transmission pilfered from the SL500 roadster for its higher torque capacity, and performance-tuned gear ratios for maximum acceleration capability.

Underneath the sedate bodywork, the four-wheel independent suspension gets higher-rate springs, solid 27mm stabilizer bars and degressive-action Bilstein shocks front and rear. Full-range traction control uses the braking system and throttle to keep power to the ground, while Brake Assist and upgraded vented discs front and rear haul the C43 AMG down from triple-digit speeds swiftly and surely.

Electronic Stability Programming (ESP), otherwise known as stability control, keeps the C43 AMG in line if the driver manages to exceed the lofty adhesion limits of the wide 17-inch tires mounted to five-spoke AMG rims. Quicker-ratio power recirculating ball steering gear and a high-performance exhaust system complete the hardware changes that make a C43 AMG a C43 AMG.

Don't expect a smooth ride from this bad boy. It rides stiffly, but the trade-off is astounding grip and minimal body roll in smoothly paved corners. The steering feels a little lifeless, but responds well off center. The brakes are ridiculously competent, and ESP works as advertised. We haven't tried the Touch Shift tranny yet, but in a sport sedan, psuedo-gearchanging is better than automatic gearchanging any day of the week. Still, a manual would be ideal.

Inside, the C43 AMG gets multi-adjustable sport seats with pneumatic bolstering, exclusive two-tone leather appointments, and special ivory-colored gauges. Additionally, the C43 AMG's steep $53,000 price tag includes a power sunroof, Bose audio system, automatic climate control and a manually telescoping steering column. TeleAid is newly standard for 2000, and it automatically summons assistance if your airbags have deployed in an accident. TeleAid also helps in medical emergencies with an SOS feature, and allows the C43 AMG owner to query live operators about specific features of the car or call upon Mercedes-Benz roadside assistance. Because TeleAid contains a GPS unit, the car can also be tracked easily if it is stolen.

But, is this limited-production car worth the premium? Can a monster engine, tight suspension, superb performance and exclusivity be valued so highly? Enough people think so to keep the C43 AMG in the lineup for 2000.

2000 Highlights

TeleAid, which can assist in summoning help if you're ill or involved in a crash, is a new standard feature. A Touch Shift automanual transmission is added to simulate the thrill of shifting gears manually. Free scheduled service for the duration of the warranty period has been added to the lengthy standard equipment list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG®.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

NeDz C43 AMG
Ned,06/25/2002
Take my word for it this car is simply amazing. It handles extremely well and out preforms many vechles on the road you come in contact with! You cannot go wrong with this car.
Best AMG , Original AMG
sumant,01/25/2003
Surge of speed like riding a motorbike.
C43 AMG
AMGKID,02/11/2003
Not much to say, only that this car is very fun to drive and if you feel that it is to slow. You can supercharge (KLEEMANN SUPERCHARGER)it and up grade a few parts... 615hp 685t period.
Awsome
RJB,11/21/2003
Suspension, handling and power. It may not be flashy but would be hard for any care to beat its combination of features. Very solid but not harsh. A car near perfection.
See all 7 reviews of the 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5850 rpm
See all Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG

Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® Overview

The Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® is offered in the following submodels: C43 AMG Sedan. Available styles include C43 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG®?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMGS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG®.

Can't find a used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMGs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,490.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,761.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,288.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,844.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG lease specials

Related Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles