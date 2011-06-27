  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG
  4. Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive and solid, the smallest Mercedes is a good value in the near-luxury market.
  • Initial hesitation when taking off from a standstill.
Other years
2000
1999
1998
Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,657 - $3,652
Used C43 AMG for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1998 Highlights

The C43 AMG bows as a successor to the late C36. Featuring an AMG-modified 4.3-liter V8 with 302 hp, the new C43 promises a high-performance thrill ride.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG®.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great fun, lotsa maintenance
GTanner,12/13/2002
This beast is a blast. 308HP, 0-60 in 5.8, & almost .9 Gs in the skidpad means nothing until you've had it through mtn curves or on the open rd. 130 feels like 60. Had the car for a yr and in the shop monthly. Small things usually. But, when it rains real hard and water pours in through the AC/heating vents shorting out motors & sensors, leaving 3" of standing water in the floorboard,, costing $7K it's time for something more reasonable. Don't know what it is with German cars. Great fun to drive but totally unreliable. If you have the time and $ to keep taking this car to the dealer, by all means, indulge yourself. I probably would.
The German Beast from AMG
David Carriger,08/30/2005
Unbelievable car - not bad off the line but when rolling on the highway , wow! The torque is unbelievable , 50mph to 70mph is like 3 seconds.You can get in or out of any kind of trouble you want with this vehicle.It is imperative that you stay up on the maintenance of this lady.
c43 bad ass
moedigga,01/21/2003
This car is mean and thrives on the highway. Interior gets endless comments. Fun to modify aswell.
The Sleeper
Ravigunn2,08/19/2008
I have owned this car for a year and 1 month. It is awesome. The car is light weight so it handles beautifully. And also a light weight car, coupled with an AMG tuned big 4.3L V8 engine = a pretty fast car. At higher speeds it feels poised and at ease. My car has 156,000 miles on it. So far, the car is very reliable and I have only had to do basic upkeep work on it. Nothing major. I have replaced the mass airflow sensor, evaporator temperature sensor, and my O2 sensors. So all in all, that's under $500 in repairs.
See all 8 reviews of the 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5850 rpm
See all Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG

Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® Overview

The Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® is offered in the following submodels: C43 AMG Sedan. Available styles include C43 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG®?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMGS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG®.

Can't find a used 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMGs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,199.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,651.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,697.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,267.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG lease specials

Related Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles