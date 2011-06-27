1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Review
Pros & Cons
- Attractive and solid, the smallest Mercedes is a good value in the near-luxury market.
- Initial hesitation when taking off from a standstill.
List Price Estimate
$1,657 - $3,652
Edmunds' Expert Review
1998 Highlights
The C43 AMG bows as a successor to the late C36. Featuring an AMG-modified 4.3-liter V8 with 302 hp, the new C43 promises a high-performance thrill ride.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG®.
Most helpful consumer reviews
GTanner,12/13/2002
This beast is a blast. 308HP, 0-60 in 5.8, & almost .9 Gs in the skidpad means nothing until you've had it through mtn curves or on the open rd. 130 feels like 60. Had the car for a yr and in the shop monthly. Small things usually. But, when it rains real hard and water pours in through the AC/heating vents shorting out motors & sensors, leaving 3" of standing water in the floorboard,, costing $7K it's time for something more reasonable. Don't know what it is with German cars. Great fun to drive but totally unreliable. If you have the time and $ to keep taking this car to the dealer, by all means, indulge yourself. I probably would.
David Carriger,08/30/2005
Unbelievable car - not bad off the line but when rolling on the highway , wow! The torque is unbelievable , 50mph to 70mph is like 3 seconds.You can get in or out of any kind of trouble you want with this vehicle.It is imperative that you stay up on the maintenance of this lady.
moedigga,01/21/2003
This car is mean and thrives on the highway. Interior gets endless comments. Fun to modify aswell.
Ravigunn2,08/19/2008
I have owned this car for a year and 1 month. It is awesome. The car is light weight so it handles beautifully. And also a light weight car, coupled with an AMG tuned big 4.3L V8 engine = a pretty fast car. At higher speeds it feels poised and at ease. My car has 156,000 miles on it. So far, the car is very reliable and I have only had to do basic upkeep work on it. Nothing major. I have replaced the mass airflow sensor, evaporator temperature sensor, and my O2 sensors. So all in all, that's under $500 in repairs.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® features & specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5850 rpm
Safety
