This was my dream car in 1999, very fast, sophisticated and stealthy! Fast forward to 2005 and its time to buy a new car. I was looking at the Volvo S60R, until a conversation with my wife arose. I told her I liked the Volvo R because it reminded me so much of the Benz C43 I drove back in 99'. She turned to me and said "if you keep comparing cars to the 99'Mercedes C43, why don't you get one?" I laughed and said they only made something like 550 of them in 99', I will never find one and if I do it will have high miles. The web search turned up 3 in the U.S. one was about 50 miles away. Oh, could this be real? 1999 C43 w/ 43,000 miles and perfect. It was the fastest purchase in history

