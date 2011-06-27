  1. Home
1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fast and luxurious.
  • Initial hesitation when taking off from a standstill.
Edmunds' Expert Review

1999 Highlights

No major changes for this sizzling sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG®.

5(93%)
4(7%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Rock Solid Fun
dave22244,07/12/2011
I have owned a 1999 C43 for 10 years, have 94,000 miles on it. I had a 1992 Porsche-built MB 500 E before that. I have owned many very high performance cars (1973 Datsun 240Z re-manufactured into a Scarab, 1954 Austin Healy with a 350 Chevy etc. and this one is my favorite. It is a a comfortable, reliable, solid, fast, functional sleeper. It is known locally as my truck, since I use it mostly to haul building materials of all sort. I love this car. My wife has a 1997 E550 and it is good, but not C43 good.
C-leeper
1funv8,03/03/2004
I wanted a car that my wife could drive to work daily and that I could take out and still feel young after I get out of the company car (1997 Olds 88) What a gem! It's free. This is one of my top three most favorite cars I've owned out of 53 and still buying. Everey time I get in this car about 40 MPH I stomp on it and it sounds brings a smile to my face :-). I might just buy the wife something else to drive just so I can savor the fun.
Top of the line. True muscle
eczachly,10/11/2005
This was my dream car in 1999, very fast, sophisticated and stealthy! Fast forward to 2005 and its time to buy a new car. I was looking at the Volvo S60R, until a conversation with my wife arose. I told her I liked the Volvo R because it reminded me so much of the Benz C43 I drove back in 99'. She turned to me and said "if you keep comparing cars to the 99'Mercedes C43, why don't you get one?" I laughed and said they only made something like 550 of them in 99', I will never find one and if I do it will have high miles. The web search turned up 3 in the U.S. one was about 50 miles away. Oh, could this be real? 1999 C43 w/ 43,000 miles and perfect. It was the fastest purchase in history
The Q-Ship
Jeremy,02/27/2007
The C43 is a true sleeper. A lightweight body, anonymous and quiet design, with a stonking engine and massive (E55) brakes. The combo gives excellent performance and very acceptable fuel economy (24 mpg). It has brought me through filthy weather such that I have many times thanked the car as I have walked into the house from the garage (don't tell my friends about this...). It's the last of the hand-built AMGs, built like a tank and full of character: speaks softly and carries a big stick, for when you give it wellie and cross 4,000 rpm, it puts on a Nascar soundtrack. I never tire of its dual nature, and I plan to keep it forever. It is a wonderful machine.
See all 15 reviews of the 1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5850 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG

