1996 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

No changes to the hot-rod baby Benz for this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG®.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wolf in Sheep's clothing
Johnnybravo,12/02/2009
I bought this car from the 2nd owner in extremely well kept condition. I am 6"4'and 240 lbs and I have plenty of room. This car is a rocketship, especially between 60 and 120 MPH. It pulls like an absolute freight train. The build quality is superb. When you close the doors, it sounds like a vault. A firm ride but you don't buy one of these to float along like a Caddy. I have owned over 42 cars, including an 87 Buick GN, 03'BMW M3, and many 60's muscle cars. This car is extremely fun to drive and I love that they are super rare. I have not seen another one on the road yet! Absolutely Bullet proof drivetrain. If you can find a well kept example with lower miles, pick it up while you still can.
sneaky fast
jwkrotec,09/02/2002
The C36 is a dull looking car nutil you see it move. Once the engine management system was finally fixed after almost 2 months of waiting for parts from Germany the car has run well and fast. Its best at stoplight acceleration and even better from 60 to 90 mph. It downshifts instantly at these speeds and go like a bat out of H.... There is good interior room and the seats are very comfortable. The trunk is adequete. The handling is super but the trade off is a somewhat firm ride.
1996 AMG C36
MBMATT,11/26/2003
Even after 7 years the C36 runs fast off the line and accelerates best between 60 to 90 MPH. The handling is precise and active. As is typical with most performance automobiles, the ride is stiff, but the control is there.
Beautifully Fast
Tim,05/24/2007
More look for the money than any car out there. People can't believe that my well kept '96 is that old. It still drives beautifully and it moves. Since most parts were canibalized from other Mercedes, it is not too expensive to fix. I love it.
See all 4 reviews of the 1996 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG

Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® Overview

The Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® is offered in the following submodels: C36 AMG Sedan. Available styles include C36 4dr Sedan.

