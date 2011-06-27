1996 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1996 Highlights
No changes to the hot-rod baby Benz for this year.
Johnnybravo,12/02/2009
I bought this car from the 2nd owner in extremely well kept condition. I am 6"4'and 240 lbs and I have plenty of room. This car is a rocketship, especially between 60 and 120 MPH. It pulls like an absolute freight train. The build quality is superb. When you close the doors, it sounds like a vault. A firm ride but you don't buy one of these to float along like a Caddy. I have owned over 42 cars, including an 87 Buick GN, 03'BMW M3, and many 60's muscle cars. This car is extremely fun to drive and I love that they are super rare. I have not seen another one on the road yet! Absolutely Bullet proof drivetrain. If you can find a well kept example with lower miles, pick it up while you still can.
jwkrotec,09/02/2002
The C36 is a dull looking car nutil you see it move. Once the engine management system was finally fixed after almost 2 months of waiting for parts from Germany the car has run well and fast. Its best at stoplight acceleration and even better from 60 to 90 mph. It downshifts instantly at these speeds and go like a bat out of H.... There is good interior room and the seats are very comfortable. The trunk is adequete. The handling is super but the trade off is a somewhat firm ride.
MBMATT,11/26/2003
Even after 7 years the C36 runs fast off the line and accelerates best between 60 to 90 MPH. The handling is precise and active. As is typical with most performance automobiles, the ride is stiff, but the control is there.
Tim,05/24/2007
More look for the money than any car out there. People can't believe that my well kept '96 is that old. It still drives beautifully and it moves. Since most parts were canibalized from other Mercedes, it is not too expensive to fix. I love it.
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 5750 rpm
