  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG
  4. Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional engineering, quick acceleration, and sumptuous interiors make the C-Class the benchmark in near-luxury sedans.
  • It is priced higher than most of its competition.
Other years
1997
1996
1995
Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,386 - $3,060
Used C36 AMG for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1997 Highlights

For its last year in production, the C36 receives a slight boost in horsepower, which now stands at 276 ponies.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG®.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun ride
dj180,05/21/2002
Bought it used a few years ago with 25K on it. Have driven another 25K and loved every one. With any used car it is key to get manufacturers warranty. Have had minor problems - worn hinges on the driver-side door, hanging shift from first to second, cracked front bumper. The car is a joy to ride and comes across as just another small Mercedes in appearance. Great fit for the stylish performance junkie. Car has all the Mercedes safety that you want.
Mercedes C36
chris,10/17/2007
I have owned this awesome car for about 4 months and I still get a big smile whenever I turn the key in the ignition. Its sheer brute force and capability to churn the tarmac up while already on the move is fantastic even in the dry.
See all 2 reviews of the 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG

Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® Overview

The Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® is offered in the following submodels: C36 AMG Sedan. Available styles include C36 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG®?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMGS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG®.

Can't find a used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMGs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,636.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,965.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,934.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,066.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG lease specials

Related Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles