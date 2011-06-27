1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG Review
Pros & Cons
- Exceptional engineering, quick acceleration, and sumptuous interiors make the C-Class the benchmark in near-luxury sedans.
- It is priced higher than most of its competition.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,386 - $3,060
Edmunds' Expert Review
1997 Highlights
For its last year in production, the C36 receives a slight boost in horsepower, which now stands at 276 ponies.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
dj180,05/21/2002
Bought it used a few years ago with 25K on it. Have driven another 25K and loved every one. With any used car it is key to get manufacturers warranty. Have had minor problems - worn hinges on the driver-side door, hanging shift from first to second, cracked front bumper. The car is a joy to ride and comes across as just another small Mercedes in appearance. Great fit for the stylish performance junkie. Car has all the Mercedes safety that you want.
chris,10/17/2007
I have owned this awesome car for about 4 months and I still get a big smile whenever I turn the key in the ignition. Its sheer brute force and capability to churn the tarmac up while already on the move is fantastic even in the dry.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
