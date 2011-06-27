  1. Home
Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® Base Features & Specs

More about the 2000 C43 AMG
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/344.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque302 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5850 rpm
Turning circle35.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Length177.4 in.
Curb weight3448 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Black
