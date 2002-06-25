  1. Home
2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG
  • Speed, power, handling, safety features, TeleAid system, free scheduled service.
  • Stupendous price tag for a baby Benz, tight interior accommodations, rough ride.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An incredible sport sedan whose performance is matched by its price.

Vehicle overview

Two years ago, high-performance tuner AMG, long associated with Mercedes-Benz products, dropped a 302-horsepower 4.3-liter V8 engine into the engine bay of the tidy little C-Class sedan. The result was nothing short of sensational, so Mercedes, long considered BMW's sullen stepsister, decided to create a limited-production run of the muscular model to generate interest in the aging C-Class lineup.

The C43 AMG, now entering its third and final year in current guise, accelerates from zero to 60 in less than six seconds. Other go-fast goodies include a special two-stage resonance intake manifold, a Touch Shift automanual transmission pilfered from the SL500 roadster for its higher torque capacity, and performance-tuned gear ratios for maximum acceleration capability.

Underneath the sedate bodywork, the four-wheel independent suspension gets higher-rate springs, solid 27mm stabilizer bars and degressive-action Bilstein shocks front and rear. Full-range traction control uses the braking system and throttle to keep power to the ground, while Brake Assist and upgraded vented discs front and rear haul the C43 AMG down from triple-digit speeds swiftly and surely.

Electronic Stability Programming (ESP), otherwise known as stability control, keeps the C43 AMG in line if the driver manages to exceed the lofty adhesion limits of the wide 17-inch tires mounted to five-spoke AMG rims. Quicker-ratio power recirculating ball steering gear and a high-performance exhaust system complete the hardware changes that make a C43 AMG a C43 AMG.

Don't expect a smooth ride from this bad boy. It rides stiffly, but the trade-off is astounding grip and minimal body roll in smoothly paved corners. The steering feels a little lifeless, but responds well off center. The brakes are ridiculously competent, and ESP works as advertised. We haven't tried the Touch Shift tranny yet, but in a sport sedan, psuedo-gearchanging is better than automatic gearchanging any day of the week. Still, a manual would be ideal.

Inside, the C43 AMG gets multi-adjustable sport seats with pneumatic bolstering, exclusive two-tone leather appointments, and special ivory-colored gauges. Additionally, the C43 AMG's steep $53,000 price tag includes a power sunroof, Bose audio system, automatic climate control and a manually telescoping steering column. TeleAid is newly standard for 2000, and it automatically summons assistance if your airbags have deployed in an accident. TeleAid also helps in medical emergencies with an SOS feature, and allows the C43 AMG owner to query live operators about specific features of the car or call upon Mercedes-Benz roadside assistance. Because TeleAid contains a GPS unit, the car can also be tracked easily if it is stolen.

But, is this limited-production car worth the premium? Can a monster engine, tight suspension, superb performance and exclusivity be valued so highly? Enough people think so to keep the C43 AMG in the lineup for 2000.

2000 Highlights

TeleAid, which can assist in summoning help if you're ill or involved in a crash, is a new standard feature. A Touch Shift automanual transmission is added to simulate the thrill of shifting gears manually. Free scheduled service for the duration of the warranty period has been added to the lengthy standard equipment list.

Consumer reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, NeDz C43 AMG
Ned,

Take my word for it this car is simply amazing. It handles extremely well and out preforms many vechles on the road you come in contact with! You cannot go wrong with this car.

5 out of 5 stars, Best AMG , Original AMG
sumant,

Surge of speed like riding a motorbike.

5 out of 5 stars, C43 AMG
AMGKID,

Not much to say, only that this car is very fun to drive and if you feel that it is to slow. You can supercharge (KLEEMANN SUPERCHARGER)it and up grade a few parts... 615hp 685t period.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Awsome
RJB,

Suspension, handling and power. It may not be flashy but would be hard for any care to beat its combination of features. Very solid but not harsh. A car near perfection.

Features & Specs

C43 4dr Sedan features & specs
C43 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5850 rpm
Safety

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2000 C43 AMG both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG fuel economy, so it's important to know that the C43 AMG gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the C43 AMG has 12.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG. Learn more

Is the Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the C43 AMG. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the C43 AMG's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2000 C43 AMG is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG?

The least-expensive 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG is the 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG C43 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG?

    If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG, the next question is, which C43 AMG model is right for you? C43 AMG variants include C43 4dr Sedan. For a full list of C43 AMG models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

