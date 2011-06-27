  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG
  4. Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG for Sale
List Price Estimate
$805 - $1,778
Used C36 AMG for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

After years of watching the tuning firm known as AMG modify its cars, Mercedes decides to bring it in-house. If the first effort of this union, the 268-horsepower C36, is any indication, it looks like this should be a happy marriage.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG®.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

c36- fun for the long haul
cscouper,02/16/2003
i have owned my c36 since new in 95. this car is funominal. 142000 miles and is bulletproof. no major repairs in 8 years and fun every step of the way. i cannot find a new car out there to tempt me into trading it in. enuff said!!
An amazing car
AmgGuy94,01/03/2010
I bought one of these cars a few months ago and i absolutely love it. Put your foot down and you wont be disappointed. These are very solid cars and not much goes wrong with them. It is very comfortable and fun to drive.
See all 2 reviews of the 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG

Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® Overview

The Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® is offered in the following submodels: C36 AMG Sedan. Available styles include C36 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG®?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMGS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG®.

Can't find a used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMGs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,676.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,552.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,856.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $25,097.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG lease specials

Related Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles