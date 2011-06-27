1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$805 - $1,778
Used C36 AMG for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
After years of watching the tuning firm known as AMG modify its cars, Mercedes decides to bring it in-house. If the first effort of this union, the 268-horsepower C36, is any indication, it looks like this should be a happy marriage.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG®.
Most helpful consumer reviews
cscouper,02/16/2003
i have owned my c36 since new in 95. this car is funominal. 142000 miles and is bulletproof. no major repairs in 8 years and fun every step of the way. i cannot find a new car out there to tempt me into trading it in. enuff said!!
AmgGuy94,01/03/2010
I bought one of these cars a few months ago and i absolutely love it. Put your foot down and you wont be disappointed. These are very solid cars and not much goes wrong with them. It is very comfortable and fun to drive.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® features & specs
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the C36 AMG
Related Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019