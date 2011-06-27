Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® Consumer Reviews

NeDz C43 AMG Ned , 06/25/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Take my word for it this car is simply amazing. It handles extremely well and out preforms many vechles on the road you come in contact with! You cannot go wrong with this car. Report Abuse

Best AMG , Original AMG sumant , 01/25/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Surge of speed like riding a motorbike.

C43 AMG AMGKID , 02/11/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Not much to say, only that this car is very fun to drive and if you feel that it is to slow. You can supercharge (KLEEMANN SUPERCHARGER)it and up grade a few parts... 615hp 685t period.

Awsome RJB , 11/21/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Suspension, handling and power. It may not be flashy but would be hard for any care to beat its combination of features. Very solid but not harsh. A car near perfection.