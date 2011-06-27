Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® Consumer Reviews
NeDz C43 AMG
Take my word for it this car is simply amazing. It handles extremely well and out preforms many vechles on the road you come in contact with! You cannot go wrong with this car.
Best AMG , Original AMG
Surge of speed like riding a motorbike.
C43 AMG
Not much to say, only that this car is very fun to drive and if you feel that it is to slow. You can supercharge (KLEEMANN SUPERCHARGER)it and up grade a few parts... 615hp 685t period.
Awsome
Suspension, handling and power. It may not be flashy but would be hard for any care to beat its combination of features. Very solid but not harsh. A car near perfection.
i'm driving a "hot wheel"
it's like driving a "hot wheel". listening to the sound of the engine is half the experience. it handles as well as an e36 M3 and the V8 is awesome! i can't stop driving it.
Sponsored cars related to the C43 AMG
Related Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons