2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Excited purchase

Greg Metcalf, 05/31/2019
C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
3 of 7 people found this review helpful

Good value love the car. Rides good, love technology.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
If you buy mercedez,you buy Security!!!

Adriana Kulher, 06/10/2019
C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
2 of 11 people found this review helpful

I’m half german and I’m allways drives European cars,they have big performance and quality. High recommend,only take care the car in the dealer.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
