Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
C-Class Coupe
C 350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$68,970*
Total Cash Price
$28,846
C 350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$67,503*
Total Cash Price
$28,232
C 63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$50,872*
Total Cash Price
$21,276
C 250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$60,655*
Total Cash Price
$25,368
C-Class AMG C 63 S
AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$49,893*
Total Cash Price
$20,867
C-Class Sedan
C 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$67,014*
Total Cash Price
$28,027
C 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$48,915*
Total Cash Price
$20,458
C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$70,927*
Total Cash Price
$29,664
C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$48,915*
Total Cash Price
$20,458
C 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$55,274*
Total Cash Price
$23,118
C 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$58,209*
Total Cash Price
$24,345
C 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$63,590*
Total Cash Price
$26,595
C-Class AMG C 63
AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$64,568*
Total Cash Price
$27,005
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 C-Class Coupe C 350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$7,269
|Maintenance
|$1,778
|$2,121
|$1,815
|$4,573
|$3,298
|$13,584
|Repairs
|$2,359
|$2,520
|$2,717
|$2,927
|$3,151
|$13,674
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,567
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,798
|Financing
|$1,551
|$1,248
|$924
|$578
|$209
|$4,509
|Depreciation
|$6,910
|$2,986
|$2,628
|$2,328
|$2,090
|$16,943
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,642
|$12,514
|$11,831
|$14,264
|$12,720
|$68,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 C-Class Coupe C 350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$1,421
|$1,464
|$1,508
|$7,114
|Maintenance
|$1,740
|$2,076
|$1,776
|$4,475
|$3,228
|$13,295
|Repairs
|$2,309
|$2,466
|$2,659
|$2,865
|$3,084
|$13,383
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,533
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,759
|Financing
|$1,518
|$1,221
|$904
|$566
|$204
|$4,413
|Depreciation
|$6,763
|$2,923
|$2,572
|$2,278
|$2,045
|$16,582
|Fuel
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,190
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$10,956
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,267
|$12,247
|$11,580
|$13,960
|$12,449
|$67,503
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 C-Class Coupe C 63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,137
|$5,361
|Maintenance
|$1,311
|$1,564
|$1,338
|$3,373
|$2,433
|$10,019
|Repairs
|$1,740
|$1,858
|$2,004
|$2,159
|$2,324
|$10,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,155
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,326
|Financing
|$1,144
|$920
|$681
|$426
|$154
|$3,326
|Depreciation
|$5,097
|$2,203
|$1,939
|$1,717
|$1,541
|$12,497
|Fuel
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,699
|$1,750
|$8,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,012
|$9,230
|$8,727
|$10,521
|$9,382
|$50,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 C-Class Coupe C 250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,277
|$1,316
|$1,355
|$6,392
|Maintenance
|$1,564
|$1,865
|$1,596
|$4,021
|$2,900
|$11,946
|Repairs
|$2,075
|$2,216
|$2,389
|$2,574
|$2,771
|$12,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,378
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,581
|Financing
|$1,364
|$1,097
|$812
|$508
|$184
|$3,966
|Depreciation
|$6,077
|$2,626
|$2,311
|$2,047
|$1,838
|$14,900
|Fuel
|$1,854
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$9,844
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,515
|$11,005
|$10,405
|$12,544
|$11,186
|$60,655
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 C-Class AMG C 63 S AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,020
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$1,115
|$5,258
|Maintenance
|$1,286
|$1,534
|$1,313
|$3,308
|$2,386
|$9,827
|Repairs
|$1,706
|$1,823
|$1,966
|$2,118
|$2,280
|$9,892
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,133
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,301
|Financing
|$1,122
|$903
|$668
|$418
|$151
|$3,262
|Depreciation
|$4,999
|$2,160
|$1,901
|$1,684
|$1,512
|$12,256
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,762
|$9,053
|$8,559
|$10,318
|$9,201
|$49,893
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 C-Class Sedan C 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,330
|$1,370
|$1,411
|$1,454
|$1,497
|$7,062
|Maintenance
|$1,728
|$2,060
|$1,763
|$4,443
|$3,204
|$13,199
|Repairs
|$2,292
|$2,448
|$2,640
|$2,844
|$3,062
|$13,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,522
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,747
|Financing
|$1,507
|$1,212
|$897
|$562
|$203
|$4,381
|Depreciation
|$6,714
|$2,902
|$2,554
|$2,262
|$2,030
|$16,462
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,306
|$10,876
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,141
|$12,159
|$11,496
|$13,859
|$12,359
|$67,014
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 C-Class Sedan C 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$5,155
|Maintenance
|$1,261
|$1,504
|$1,287
|$3,243
|$2,339
|$9,634
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,111
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,275
|Financing
|$1,100
|$885
|$655
|$410
|$148
|$3,198
|Depreciation
|$4,901
|$2,118
|$1,864
|$1,651
|$1,482
|$12,016
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,512
|$8,875
|$8,391
|$10,116
|$9,021
|$48,915
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 C-Class Sedan C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,408
|$1,450
|$1,494
|$1,538
|$1,585
|$7,475
|Maintenance
|$1,828
|$2,181
|$1,866
|$4,702
|$3,392
|$13,969
|Repairs
|$2,426
|$2,591
|$2,794
|$3,010
|$3,241
|$14,062
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,611
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,849
|Financing
|$1,595
|$1,283
|$950
|$595
|$215
|$4,637
|Depreciation
|$7,106
|$3,071
|$2,703
|$2,394
|$2,149
|$17,423
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,233
|$2,301
|$2,369
|$2,440
|$11,512
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,142
|$12,869
|$12,167
|$14,668
|$13,080
|$70,927
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 C-Class Sedan C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$5,155
|Maintenance
|$1,261
|$1,504
|$1,287
|$3,243
|$2,339
|$9,634
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,111
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,275
|Financing
|$1,100
|$885
|$655
|$410
|$148
|$3,198
|Depreciation
|$4,901
|$2,118
|$1,864
|$1,651
|$1,482
|$12,016
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,512
|$8,875
|$8,391
|$10,116
|$9,021
|$48,915
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 C-Class Sedan C 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,825
|Maintenance
|$1,425
|$1,700
|$1,454
|$3,665
|$2,643
|$10,886
|Repairs
|$1,890
|$2,019
|$2,178
|$2,346
|$2,526
|$10,959
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,255
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,441
|Financing
|$1,243
|$1,000
|$740
|$463
|$167
|$3,614
|Depreciation
|$5,538
|$2,393
|$2,106
|$1,866
|$1,675
|$13,578
|Fuel
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$1,793
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$8,971
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,139
|$10,029
|$9,482
|$11,431
|$10,194
|$55,274
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 C-Class Sedan C 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$6,134
|Maintenance
|$1,501
|$1,790
|$1,532
|$3,859
|$2,783
|$11,464
|Repairs
|$1,991
|$2,127
|$2,293
|$2,470
|$2,660
|$11,541
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,322
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,517
|Financing
|$1,309
|$1,053
|$779
|$488
|$176
|$3,806
|Depreciation
|$5,832
|$2,520
|$2,218
|$1,965
|$1,764
|$14,299
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,833
|$1,889
|$1,944
|$2,003
|$9,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,889
|$10,561
|$9,985
|$12,038
|$10,735
|$58,209
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 C-Class Sedan C 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$6,702
|Maintenance
|$1,639
|$1,955
|$1,673
|$4,216
|$3,041
|$12,524
|Repairs
|$2,175
|$2,323
|$2,505
|$2,699
|$2,906
|$12,607
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,444
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,658
|Financing
|$1,430
|$1,151
|$852
|$533
|$192
|$4,157
|Depreciation
|$6,371
|$2,753
|$2,423
|$2,146
|$1,927
|$15,621
|Fuel
|$1,944
|$2,002
|$2,063
|$2,124
|$2,188
|$10,321
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,266
|$11,538
|$10,908
|$13,151
|$11,727
|$63,590
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 C-Class AMG C 63 AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,282
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$6,805
|Maintenance
|$1,665
|$1,985
|$1,699
|$4,281
|$3,087
|$12,717
|Repairs
|$2,208
|$2,359
|$2,544
|$2,740
|$2,950
|$12,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,467
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,683
|Financing
|$1,452
|$1,168
|$865
|$541
|$195
|$4,221
|Depreciation
|$6,469
|$2,796
|$2,460
|$2,179
|$1,956
|$15,861
|Fuel
|$1,973
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$10,479
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,516
|$11,715
|$11,076
|$13,353
|$11,908
|$64,568
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Virginia is:not available
