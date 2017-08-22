  1. Home
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Thrilling acceleration from the powerful V8
  • Simple, gorgeous design
  • Comfortable ride despite handling prowess
  • Smallish size means few interior storage options
  • Hard to see out the back
Which AMG GT does Edmunds recommend?

While discerning enthusiasts will enjoy the GT C's nuanced upgrades — not to mention the bragging rights — the less expensive GT S coupe delivers enough thrills to satisfy most drivers. The bodywork is a little narrower, but the lovely styling remains. Plus, the GT S still benefits from an adaptive suspension and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential that are absent from the base model. Not to mention, most performance additions, from ultra-aggressive track-specific tires to carbon-ceramic brakes, are still available.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.4 / 10

With its long nose and swooped-back cabin, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT evokes imagery of its sports car ancestors, starting with the original 300 SL and moving up to the more recent SLR and SLS. There's a functional reason for this design, too — the length of that snout means the GT's powerful V8 engine sits behind the front axle, improving overall vehicle balance. Putting the driver so close to the rear wheels makes for a unique driving experience, once again reminiscent of classic sports cars.

Little else is stuck in the past. As Mercedes-Benz's sports car flagship, the GT represents the best of performance and technology. As you move up through the four different trim levels, the amount of electronic sophistication increases; computer controls take over the suspension dampers, limited-slip differential and even steering for the rear wheels.

Yet the GT isn't overwhelmed by technology. Jamming the gas is thrilling, not only because of the engine's power but also thanks to the deep roar it makes under hard acceleration. Each trim level boasts rewarding handling that will satisfy anyone, even those set on extreme racetrack performance.

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT models

The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT is a two-seat, rear-wheel-drive sports car that is available in four levels of increasing performance. The base GT model has the lowest power output of the family, but still comes well equipped as a convertible in GT Roadster form. The GT S gets a solid power bump and more sophisticated drivetrain and suspension hardware. Along with more power, the GT C gains wider rear fenders and rear steering. It is also available as a convertible called the GT C Roadster. At the top is the hardcore GT R, whose manually adjustable suspension and slick tires mean it's intended primarily for racetrack use.

Like all trim levels, the GT employs a 4.0-liter V8 and seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is available as both a coupe and convertible called the GT Roadster. For the base version here, the V8 produces 469 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, a mechanical limited-slip differential, an 8.4-inch center infotainment display, a navigation system, a four-speaker sound system, a rearview camera, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control and heated eight-way power-adjustable seats. Convertible models come with a standard neck heating system and dual roll bars. Options include an aerodynamics package, black exterior trim appearance package, panoramic roof, and Burmester stereo system. Buyers can also opt for driver-adjustable exhaust and adaptive dampers, along with a variety of wheel choices.

The engine in the GT S gets a power pump (515 hp, 494 lb-ft of torque), while the chassis gains more sophisticated tools in the form of electronic control for the dampers and limited-slip differential. Drivers have access to a more aggressive Race driving mode and can adjust the loudness of the exhaust. The 640-watt, 10-speaker Burmester stereo system is standard, as are 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels. Options are similar to what's available on the base model, but the GT S also gets access to a Dynamic Plus package that broadens the V8's powerband and adds a more aggressive suspension calibration and drivetrain mounts. A high-end 1,000-watt Burmester stereo system, carbon-ceramic brakes and extreme performance sport tires are also available.

The GT C (late availability) offers an even higher engine output (550 hp, 502 lb-ft of torque) in both coupe and convertible GT C Roadster variants. It's 2.3 inches wider in the rear than the previous models, with space used to house wider wheels and a rear-wheel steering system that improves low-speed agility and high-speed stability. The GT C rides on adjustable and continuously variable dampers and has a sharper overall setup thanks to the standard Dynamic Plus package, which adds stiffer engine and transmission mounts and widens the power delivery.

The GT R is the most powerful trim available (577 hp, 516 lb-ft of torque) and is further endowed by carbon-fiber bodywork and a big rear wing. Large and lightweight forged wheels wrapped with extremely aggressive tires along with manually adjustable coil-over suspension mean this hardcore variant is intended primarily for track use. It even has a nine-mode traction control system styled after Mercedes' GT3 racecar. The GT R doesn't have a few features that are standard on lesser models due to its focus on performance, but most are available as options.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S (turbo 4.0L V8 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Mercedes-AMG GT S has received some revisions, including an increase in horsepower and torque. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Mercedes-AMG GT, however.

Driving

9.5
The turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 makes 515 horsepower, but it feels like much more than that when you floor the gas pedal. Grip and balance are beyond impressive, making this car devastatingly fast on any road. Great brakes and the best steering we've felt in years.

Acceleration

9.5
The AMG hits 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and clears the quarter-mile in under 12 seconds at over 123 mph. Out on public roads, acceleration is instantaneous yet controllable, although it can feel laggy at part-throttle. Makes great sounds.

Braking

9.5
Predictable, linear pedal combined with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires and optional (and expensive) carbon-ceramic brakes add up to incredibly short stopping distances (99 feet) and awesome consistency. No jumpiness during casual driving.

Steering

10.0
Mercedes fitted the AMG GT with hydraulic steering in a world where everything else comes with electric steering. It's glorious. Direct and responsive with tons of feel. Class-leading. The thick-rimmed steering wheel feels fantastic.

Handling

10.0
Incredible tires, outstanding steering, sharp transmission and precise throttle. This is the kind of car that rewards skilled drivers but doesn't penalize mediocre ones, thanks to great communication. It's shockingly and effortlessly fast.

Drivability

9.0
Whether you want a cruiser or a high-powered canyon carver, the AMG GT will work for you. Smooth and powerful motor, responsive seven-speed automatic transmission. Being turbocharged, there can be some lag at low-mid throttle settings.

Comfort

8.5
Comfort isn't the AMG GT's reason for being, but thanks to the adjustable suspension and reasonably compliant seats, this car can handle long-haul duty almost as well as track duty.

Seat comfort

8.5
The seats in the AMG GT offer a good deal of support, but they won't fit all body types. They have minimal adjustability, plus the seat controls are difficult to reach. But the seat holds you in place extremely well.

Ride comfort

9.0
Usually performance cars like the AMG GT suffer from unpleasant ride characteristics, but this one does not. The adjustable suspension is stiff in the firmest setting, with limited usability, but Comfort mode is truly comfortable.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The AMG GT is quiet considering its performance capabilities. Minimal wind noise, and the engine only gets loud when you stomp on the gas pedal. The summer tires make lots of road noise, but that's the price you pay for great grip.

Interior

7.0
Stylish but still quite functional, the interior of the AMG GT is a lovely place to spend time. Most everything is close at hand and easy to use. However, this is a small car with a low seating position. It's not that easy to get out of and visibility is compromised.

Ease of use

7.5
This car is made to be driven and AMG made sure the GT's myriad functions don't get in the way of that. Temp controls and most other functions have big, clearly marked buttons. Only real oddity is the shifter, which is funky and hard to reach.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Like most sports cars, the AMG GT is low, and getting in requires some finesse. Getting out takes a similar amount of effort. It's easier to get in and out of the AMG GT than the Mercedes SLS AMG but harder than a 911.

Roominess

6.5
The AMG GT is not a big car and that's evident inside the cabin. Space is quite tight and there are minimal perches for your elbows. Headroom is surprisingly good, though taller drivers will wish the seat slid back farther than it does.

Visibility

6.5
Forward visibility is very good thanks to a wide windshield and tapering pillars. Visibility rearward isn't so good. Small mirrors, a low seating position and small rear window mean you need to rely on the standard backup camera.

Quality

9.0
The AMG GT has outstanding materials and superb craftsmanship. Not a rattle, squeak or uneven panel gap was to be found. But then, this is what you should expect from a six-figure car.

Utility

6.5
There are 12.4 cubic feet of cargo space in just the right shape for two golf bags. That's slightly more than a Jaguar F-Type, slightly less than in a Porsche 911. Minimal in-cabin storage, so-so cupholders. No exterior latch to pop the hatch.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT.

5(75%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(25%)
4.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

More fun than should be allowed...
Don S.,10/20/2018
C 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
Ordered a 2018 AMG GTC (Magnetite Black Metallic with Beige Interior) convertible early December 2017 and took delivery in mid June 2018. After putting on 1,500 miles in four months, I can only say WOW!!! This car handles like a dream and is so much fun to drive. Traded in our 2015 MB SL400 with only 16,000 miles, a car that my wife and I both hated to drive (nice looking car but under powered, grabby brakes, premature transmission up-shifts, racing engine at idle in hot weather, lousy stereo, etc.---a full departure from the 2004 SL500 that we kept for 11 years. We hated that car from day one and immediately noticed the downgraded stereo when we drove it off the lot--they dropped the number of speakers from 11 to 10). The 2018 AMG GTC changed all of that, everything! The hydraulic steering is remarkable, the shift points in Sport mode are precise, acceleration is phenomenal and braking pedal modulation is smooth. Probably should have saved the $4,500 for the upgraded stereo, but too late for that. This car gives such a tremendous road feel and command while also being surprisingly smooth and comfortable. I noticed that Edmunds recommends saving the extra money by opting for the GT version over the GTC but I would disagree with that (obviously). The agility of the rear wheel steering is something amazing and you have to experience that first hand--it makes the car feel smaller than it is. Under 62 mph, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction as the front, making cornering on winding roads an incredible experience--there's absolutely no under-steer or over-steer--the car is amazingly neutral and feels more agile than the SL versions that we have been use to (with under-steer tendancy). All of the body vents are functional on the GTC version and the rear axle slip differential is electronic rather than mechanical. I expect to own the car for many, many years and can justify (rationalize) the higher GTC price...somewhat. The build quality on this car was also exceptional. Besides the car's good looks (always getting comments when gassing up), the driving experience is beyond description. We have owned several MB's, and BMW's over the years, and this car beats them all. One of our past favorite vehicles was a 2001 BMW Z3. We always thought of that car as a motorcycle with two seats. Fun to drive. On a scale of 1-10, the AMG GTC is a 20.
Lemon
Bee,06/28/2019
2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
I’ll keep this short and simple. My car has less than 1000 miles and as of today it has been 21 days in the shop and they still can’t figure out how to fix it. My engine light has been on nearly since I got the car and they’re saying that the engine has been miss firing. I’m trying to turn my car back in the legal system now. But be aware of the engine light on, it’s not the gas cap.
1 Year Ownership Review
Cyk,02/09/2020
S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
It's difficult to describe how this car continues to surprise and delight even after a year of ownership. If ever there was a single car to meld a track car, muscle car, and grand tourer, all in one beautiful package, there is no other car that comes close. I traded a Ferrari F430 and Shelby GT500 and while each of those cars did their respective party tricks quite nicely, the AMG plays the part of exotic (without the exotic quirks) and muscle car (while still being able to take a corner) without a hitch. I have a couple 911's that share garage space with the AMG, and I always choose the AMG if I don't need to tote kids. If I had to choose just one, the AMG would stay and all others would go. The only gripe I have is the lack of a manual option...I understand the reasoning, but sometimes outright speed should take a back seat to outright fun. Overall, there are no disappointments and I look forward to every mile behind the wheel.
Rare as hens teeth
RWright,06/28/2020
2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
A spectacular car to drive and own. Just starting and pulling out of the garage creates a big smile for you and all within earshot. Not anywhere near as good a performance deal as a new Corvette nor as good a handling car as a Porsche Carrera S but I doubt either of those two will equal the GT grin quotient and unless you're on a track you aren't likely to push the handling difference. Certainly with the Roadster version you won't meet yourself coming down the road, there is something to be said for rarity. Great fun but be prepared to wait 6 months for you order to be fulfilled from Germany
See all 4 reviews of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
515 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
577 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
469 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
550 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the AMG GT models:

Lane Keep Assist
Vibrates the steering wheel to warn the driver if the vehicle senses it's drifting out of its lane.
Collision Prevention Assist Plus
Alerts and assists the driver in braking if frontal collision is imminent. The system can also initiate braking if the driver does not.
Attention Assist
Monitors the driver for signs of drowsiness and provides visible and audible alerts if needed.

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Overview

The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT is offered in the following submodels: AMG GT Coupe, AMG GT Convertible. Available styles include S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), C 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), R 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), and C 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Base is priced between $86,995 and$92,500 with odometer readings between 600 and14499 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT C is priced between $138,777 and$138,777 with odometer readings between 944 and944 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2018 AMG GTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $86,995 and mileage as low as 600 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT.

Can't find a used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,012.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $15,957.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,554.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,783.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

