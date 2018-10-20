Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for Sale Near Me

193 listings
AMG GT Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 193 listings
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C in White
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT C

    2,662 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $121,899

    $4,836 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Silver
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    3,046 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $85,898

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Gray
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    14,499 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $86,995

    $4,128 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    6,703 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $94,999

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    12,139 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $91,997

    $1,386 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R in Black
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT R

    5,250 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $138,995

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT R

    7,159 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $129,995

    $9,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C in White
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT C

    4,551 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $129,000

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in White
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    6,715 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $93,996

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C in Silver
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT C

    944 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $138,777

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in Gray
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    7,337 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $106,910

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C in Red
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT C

    5,564 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $129,924

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in Gray
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    9,175 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $101,995

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Gray
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    13,670 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $89,728

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C in Gray
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT C

    12,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $118,695

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R in Dark Green
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT R

    3,233 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $144,897

    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C in Gray
    used

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT C

    9,231 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $119,000

    $4,461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in White
    certified

    2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT

    9,593 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $94,991

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

Overall Consumer Rating
44 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 1
    (25%)
More fun than should be allowed...
Don S.,10/20/2018
C 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
Ordered a 2018 AMG GTC (Magnetite Black Metallic with Beige Interior) convertible early December 2017 and took delivery in mid June 2018. After putting on 1,500 miles in four months, I can only say WOW!!! This car handles like a dream and is so much fun to drive. Traded in our 2015 MB SL400 with only 16,000 miles, a car that my wife and I both hated to drive (nice looking car but under powered, grabby brakes, premature transmission up-shifts, racing engine at idle in hot weather, lousy stereo, etc.---a full departure from the 2004 SL500 that we kept for 11 years. We hated that car from day one and immediately noticed the downgraded stereo when we drove it off the lot--they dropped the number of speakers from 11 to 10). The 2018 AMG GTC changed all of that, everything! The hydraulic steering is remarkable, the shift points in Sport mode are precise, acceleration is phenomenal and braking pedal modulation is smooth. Probably should have saved the $4,500 for the upgraded stereo, but too late for that. This car gives such a tremendous road feel and command while also being surprisingly smooth and comfortable. I noticed that Edmunds recommends saving the extra money by opting for the GT version over the GTC but I would disagree with that (obviously). The agility of the rear wheel steering is something amazing and you have to experience that first hand--it makes the car feel smaller than it is. Under 62 mph, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction as the front, making cornering on winding roads an incredible experience--there's absolutely no under-steer or over-steer--the car is amazingly neutral and feels more agile than the SL versions that we have been use to (with under-steer tendancy). All of the body vents are functional on the GTC version and the rear axle slip differential is electronic rather than mechanical. I expect to own the car for many, many years and can justify (rationalize) the higher GTC price...somewhat. The build quality on this car was also exceptional. Besides the car's good looks (always getting comments when gassing up), the driving experience is beyond description. We have owned several MB's, and BMW's over the years, and this car beats them all. One of our past favorite vehicles was a 2001 BMW Z3. We always thought of that car as a motorcycle with two seats. Fun to drive. On a scale of 1-10, the AMG GTC is a 20.
Report abuse
