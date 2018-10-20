Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Overall Consumer Rating44 Reviews
Don S.,10/20/2018
C 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
Ordered a 2018 AMG GTC (Magnetite Black Metallic with Beige Interior) convertible early December 2017 and took delivery in mid June 2018. After putting on 1,500 miles in four months, I can only say WOW!!! This car handles like a dream and is so much fun to drive. Traded in our 2015 MB SL400 with only 16,000 miles, a car that my wife and I both hated to drive (nice looking car but under powered, grabby brakes, premature transmission up-shifts, racing engine at idle in hot weather, lousy stereo, etc.---a full departure from the 2004 SL500 that we kept for 11 years. We hated that car from day one and immediately noticed the downgraded stereo when we drove it off the lot--they dropped the number of speakers from 11 to 10). The 2018 AMG GTC changed all of that, everything! The hydraulic steering is remarkable, the shift points in Sport mode are precise, acceleration is phenomenal and braking pedal modulation is smooth. Probably should have saved the $4,500 for the upgraded stereo, but too late for that. This car gives such a tremendous road feel and command while also being surprisingly smooth and comfortable. I noticed that Edmunds recommends saving the extra money by opting for the GT version over the GTC but I would disagree with that (obviously). The agility of the rear wheel steering is something amazing and you have to experience that first hand--it makes the car feel smaller than it is. Under 62 mph, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction as the front, making cornering on winding roads an incredible experience--there's absolutely no under-steer or over-steer--the car is amazingly neutral and feels more agile than the SL versions that we have been use to (with under-steer tendancy). All of the body vents are functional on the GTC version and the rear axle slip differential is electronic rather than mechanical. I expect to own the car for many, many years and can justify (rationalize) the higher GTC price...somewhat. The build quality on this car was also exceptional. Besides the car's good looks (always getting comments when gassing up), the driving experience is beyond description. We have owned several MB's, and BMW's over the years, and this car beats them all. One of our past favorite vehicles was a 2001 BMW Z3. We always thought of that car as a motorcycle with two seats. Fun to drive. On a scale of 1-10, the AMG GTC is a 20.
