Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin - Rocklin / California

Only 2,662 Miles! Scores 20 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz AMG GT delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/243 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Smart Device Integration -inc: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, SD Card Navigation Pre Wiring, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column.* This Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Features the Following Options *LED Brakelights and Headlights, Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 19" Fr/20" Rr AMG Twin 5-Spoke, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer.* Feel Confident About Your Choice *Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. This vehicle has never been smoked in!* Why *We're the BEST* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin, 4747 granite dr, Rocklin, CA 95677.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT C with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDYK8AA4JA017372

Stock: U13047

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-29-2020