- The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT coupe is back for 2024.
- Under the hood lies a twin-turbo V8 with up to 577 hp.
- The 2024 coupe will arrive in dealerships this spring.
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe Prices Start at $136,050
The AMG GT coupe returns after a two-year hiatus
Mercedes-Benz is launching its second generation of the AMG GT, starting with all-new versions of the (now four-seat) coupe. Starting at $136,050 (including destination) for the AMG GT 55 coupe and $177,500 for the AMG GT 63 coupe, the new models will arrive in dealerships this spring.
Mercedes discontinued the AMG GT coupe and convertible after model year 2021, so 2024 is a rebirth for this flagship coupe. Under the hood is the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine used in its previous incarnation. It produces 469 horsepower in the base AMG GT 55 version, and upgrading to the AMG GT 63 boosts output to 577 horsepower.
Available in 11 exterior colors, including six exclusive upgraded hues, the AMG GT is a looker from the start. Every model has all-wheel drive and rides on 20- or 21-inch wheels. An active rear spoiler is integrated into the trunk lid and horizontal LED taillights wrap around the back.
Fans of the murdered-out look will want to look at the AMG Night package, which includes a unique black radiator grille, while the AMG Aerodynamics package gives the coupe an even more aggressive look and feel courtesy of a larger diffuser and fixed wing. An optional AMG Carbon Fiber package swaps in carbon pieces on the front splitter and inserts in the side sill panels, mirror caps and rear diffuser.
Inside, AMG performance seats that hug the body are an option for an upcharge. Leather covers the interior (including a heated steering wheel) in nine different interior variations. Mercedes-Benz continues its partnership with Burmester for its infotainment system, pumping high-quality sound into the cabin.
Other standard features for the 2024 AMG GT include a head-up display, 360-degree camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging and blind-spot monitoring.
Edmunds says
With its imposing grille and rounded lines, the AMG GT coupe is looking better than ever. We're glad to see it back in the lineup.