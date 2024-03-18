Mercedes-Benz is launching its second generation of the AMG GT, starting with all-new versions of the (now four-seat) coupe. Starting at $136,050 (including destination) for the AMG GT 55 coupe and $177,500 for the AMG GT 63 coupe, the new models will arrive in dealerships this spring.

Mercedes discontinued the AMG GT coupe and convertible after model year 2021, so 2024 is a rebirth for this flagship coupe. Under the hood is the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine used in its previous incarnation. It produces 469 horsepower in the base AMG GT 55 version, and upgrading to the AMG GT 63 boosts output to 577 horsepower.