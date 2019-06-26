2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GTMSRP Range: $99,000 - $159,000
|MSRP
|$99,000
|Dealer Price
Which AMG GT does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Thrilling acceleration from the powerful V8
- Simple, gorgeous design
- Comfortable ride despite handling prowess
- Sport seats hug your body nicely but don't feel confining
- Smallish size means few interior storage options
- Intrusive road noise on anything but the smoothest pavement
- Infotainment interface is a little cumbersome
- Large pillars and small mirrors create significant blind spots
- Now available in a four-door body style
- Part of the first AMG GT generation introduced for 2016
Overall rating7.2 / 10
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT has been one of our favorite sports cars since its debut in 2016. What could make it even better? Well, Mercedes seems to think an extra pair of doors. The new 2019 AMG GT 4-Door Coupe doesn't offer S-Class levels of luxury, however. Instead, it trades rear-seat accommodations for a far more engaging driving experience. Of the brand's sporty four-doors, this one is certainly the most performance-oriented.
The base model comes with Mercedes' new turbocharged inline-six paired to a mild hybrid system. We like this powertrain in other Benzes, but it's safe to say that the 4.0-liter V8 that comes in the GT 63 is the one to get. Not only does it produce significantly more power than the inline-six, but choosing the V8 also adds mechanical upgrades that should make the sedan truly feel like a four-door sports car.
Along with the likes of the Porsche Panamera and the 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe should serve you well if you're looking for an adrenaline-charged combination of luxury and performance.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is an all-wheel-drive sports car sold in three trims. The six-cylinder AMG GT 53 is the least potent of the bunch, but it should still provide the acceleration expected from most buyers. The AMG GT 63 steps up to a V8 and includes more features, while the AMG GT 63 S adds a bit more power, plus performance upgrades.
The AMG GT 53 uses a mild hybrid powertrain, with the centerpiece being a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Total output stands at 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. Standard features include 19-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting, adaptive dampers, a power liftgate, a sunroof, selectable driving modes, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, configurable ambient lighting, heated front seats with memory settings, and simulated leather/faux suede upholstery.
Technology features include a navigation system, a 12.3-inch central display, and a 14-speaker Burmester surround-sound audio system with six USB ports (three front, three rear), Apple CarPlay compatibility, HD and satellite radio, and a wireless charging pad.
Safety features include pre-collision warning with automatic emergency braking, automatic high-beam control, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, and automated parallel and perpendicular parking,
The AMG GT 63 swaps the hybrid powertrain for a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 producing 577 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. It also adds an adaptive air suspension, an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, illuminated doorsills, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, and a rear sunshade. Also included is rear-wheel steering, which reduces the turning radius at low speeds.
The most potent version is the AMG GT 63 S, which boosts the output of the V8 to 630 hp and 664 lb-ft. Additional features include 20-inch wheels, dynamic engine and transmission mounts, a sport exhaust system, and faux suede-covered steering wheel and headliner. Also on the table is Drift mode, which prevents power from going to the front wheels.
Some of the features on more expensive models can be ordered on lower trims. A number of packages are also available on all models. These include the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, lane centering, and front and rear cross-traffic detection with automatic braking) and the Warmth and Comfort package (a heated steering wheel, heated front armrests and a rapid-heating function for the front seats).
There's also the Executive Rear Seat package, which includes tri-zone automatic climate control, 40/40-split rear seats, heated and cooled rear cupholders, and a rear touchscreen. This package also swaps out one of the rear USB ports for a wireless charger and a 115-volt outlet.
Stand-alone options include carbon-ceramic brakes, a head-up display, massaging front seats, sport front seats, heated rear seats, an air purification system (paired with cabin fragrances), a 25-speaker Burmester audio system, a surround-view parking camera, a Wi-Fi hotspot, several exterior styling packages, and various 19-, 20- and 21-inch wheels.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|6.5
Driving8.0
Mercedes-Benz's turbocharged inline-six engine is one of our favorites, and it feels right at home in the AMG GT sedan. Power comes on strong and linear above 3,000 rpm and is accompanied (in Sport mode) by an aggressive soundtrack of growls and pops. Our as-tested 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds is quick, but some rival supersedans are quicker.
Body roll is minimal and the suspension is well-controlled. The steering is precise and weighted perfectly for the car's character. High grip and a sharp turn-in make the AMG GT 53 sedan feel fleet-footed, though it can never really hide its size and mass. The AMG GT 53 sedan is capable on a winding road, but it's only rewarding up to a point. Push it too hard and you'll find there's a numbness to the controls that isn't inspiring.
Comfort7.5
We expect a certain stiffness from an AMG-branded car, and that's apparent here. You get a ride quality that's more like a sports car's than a luxury sedan's. Still, it's not harsh, even in Sport mode. What is problematic is the excessive amount of noise when driving over bumps. In a car that's otherwise relatively quiet, even small imperfections in the road create intrusive levels of sound.
The front seats hold you in place in turns and support you where you need it. Overall, the balance between luxury and sport is excellent, and the seats are comfortable even after several hours behind the wheel. The executive rear seats in our tester were equally pleasant.
Interior7.0
There are a lot of buttons, and the operation of them can differ or be redundant. Some shortcut buttons make life easier, but the overall layout is confusing to learn and distracting when you need to find something. Another issue is visibility. The high dashboard makes judging the corners of the car from inside the cabin difficult. Visibility also suffers from the thick roof pillars, small mirrors and small rear window.
Getting in and out of the front seats is easy at least, especially since the front seat is relatively high off the ground for a sporty car. Rear-seat access is poor because of the tight foot opening and sloping roofline. It's particularly hard when you're parked in a narrow space. The rear seat suffers from a lack of headroom for taller adults.
Utility6.5
The trunk offers a large, flat load floor and a generous opening thanks to the power hatch. There is room for overnight bags for four. But the rear bumper is high and deep, so you'll have to lift items high and lean over to access most of the space. While the rear seats in our test vehicle folded flat, the rear armrest did not.
Small-item storage is a weakness. The cupholders are deeply recessed, making short drinks difficult to access. Taller beverages still block controls, and any use of the cupholder blocks the cellphone tray that's buried deep inside the console. The door pockets are wide but shallow, and the center armrest bins are sufficient for storing cords and phones but nothing much larger. This isn't a particularly good sedan to buy if you have small children either since the small amount of space and contoured seating make child safety seat installation difficult.
Technology6.5
The infotainment is a mix of Mercedes' old and new systems. Alas, it lacks most of the strengths of both. The menus can be complicated to navigate, and the settings are oddly located. Navigation is much more rudimentary than what's offered in less expensive Mercedes cars. Voice commands are hit-or-miss, and entering addresses by voice repeatedly proved a challenge.
Most of the driver aids work exceptionally well. The AMG GT sedan follows traffic naturally and is seldom tripped up by other vehicles changing lanes. With adaptive cruise on, steering assist feels organic. But when the system is off, lane departure intervention is jarring, yanking the car back in line.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|63 4dr Sedan AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$136,500
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|577 hp @ 5500 rpm
|53 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$99,000
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|429 hp @ 6100 rpm
|63 S 4dr Sedan AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$159,000
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|630 hp @ 5500 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the AMG GT
Safety
Our experts’ favorite AMG GT safety features:
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Vibrates the steering wheel to warn the driver if the vehicle senses it's drifting out of its lane.
- Active Brake Assist
- Alerts and assists the driver in braking if a front collision is imminent. The system can also initiate braking if the driver does not.
- Attention Assist
- Monitors the driver for signs of drowsiness and provides visible and audible alerts if needed.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs. Porsche Panamera
Like the AMG GT sedan, the Porsche Panamera is a high-end luxury sedan that delivers a sublime driving experience. Though the Panamera's base 3.0-liter V6 isn't exceptional, the rest of the engine lineup is quite potent, culminating in a V8 plug-in hybrid that produces 680 horsepower. The Porsche's rear seat isn't as spacious as other full-size sedans, but it offers more rear-seat luxury features than the Mercedes.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs. BMW M5
Take one look at its carbon-fiber roof and you know that the BMW M5 is much more than a 5 Series with a big engine. The all-wheel-drive system is totally revised (and can send up to 100% of its power to the rear wheels, if so desired), while a handful of under-the-skin upgrades help move its substantial mass around. Even so, the AMG GT feels more special than this ultimate 5 Series.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs. Maserati Quattroporte
The Maserati Quattroporte is another sporty premium sedan, but its exotic nameplate arguably carries more prestige than German rivals for a similar price. However, there's no Quattroporte with a power output equivalent to that of the GT 63 S. For those who really want to terrify their children while taking them to soccer practice, the Mercedes is the way to go.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT:
- Now available in a four-door body style
- Part of the first AMG GT generation introduced for 2016
Is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT reliable?
Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?
The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $99,000.
Other versions include:
- 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $136,500
- 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $99,000
- 63 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $159,000
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?
More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Overview
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT is offered in the following submodels: AMG GT Sedan, AMG GT Coupe, AMG GT Convertible. Available styles include 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), 63 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), R 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), C 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), C 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), and S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 AMG GT.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 AMG GT featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?
Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GTS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT.
Can't find a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,710.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,379.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ghibli
- BMW M5 2020
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 XF
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2020 Clarity
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6