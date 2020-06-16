2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 06/16/2020

The AMG GT represents the pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz sports cars. The entire AMG GT line is composed of six-figure vehicles that are more performance-minded than the similarly priced but luxury-oriented S-Class, and you'll find four-door sedan and two-door coupe or convertible body styles. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT sedan offerings grow by one this year, with the introduction of the more sedate but (relatively) affordable AMG GT 43.

Like the AMG GT 53, the AMG GT 43 is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It develops 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque and drives all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds, or roughly half a second slower than the AMG GT 53.

Both six-cylinders produce enviable acceleration numbers, but for our money, this vehicle is a dish best served with the AMG GT 63's V8. There are few things in this world more enjoyable than strapping in, planting your foot, and hearing the turbocharged V8 roar to its 7,000-rpm redline. No matter which body style or engine you choose, the AMG GT offers a driver-focused, high-tech and richly detailed cabin that stuns every time you enter it. We recommend it wholeheartedly.