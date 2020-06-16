2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT
Release Date
- Fall-winter 2020
What to expect
- New entry-level AMG GT 43 variant for the AMG GT sedan
- Estimated 0-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds is pretty quick
- Part of the first AMG GT generation introduced for 2016
What is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?
The AMG GT represents the pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz sports cars. The entire AMG GT line is composed of six-figure vehicles that are more performance-minded than the similarly priced but luxury-oriented S-Class, and you'll find four-door sedan and two-door coupe or convertible body styles. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT sedan offerings grow by one this year, with the introduction of the more sedate but (relatively) affordable AMG GT 43.
Like the AMG GT 53, the AMG GT 43 is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It develops 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque and drives all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds, or roughly half a second slower than the AMG GT 53.
Both six-cylinders produce enviable acceleration numbers, but for our money, this vehicle is a dish best served with the AMG GT 63's V8. There are few things in this world more enjoyable than strapping in, planting your foot, and hearing the turbocharged V8 roar to its 7,000-rpm redline. No matter which body style or engine you choose, the AMG GT offers a driver-focused, high-tech and richly detailed cabin that stuns every time you enter it. We recommend it wholeheartedly.
Edmunds says
With a lower price tag, the new AMG GT 43 makes this luxury sports car more attainable than ever. But we're still enthralled with the V8 versions, which we don't anticipate will change much for 2021. If you're in the market for a V8, there's nothing wrong with scooping up a 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT now.
Related 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Land Rover Lease Deals
- GMC Lease Deals
- Honda Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Volvo Lease Deals
- Hyundai Lease Deals
- Mazda Lease Deals
- Kia Lease Deals
- Cadillac Lease Deals
- Lexus Lease Deals