  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
  4. Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Review

Pros & Cons

  • V8 engines deliver exceptional acceleration and sound great doing it
  • Highly communicative steering imparts plenty of driver confidence
  • Beautifully crafted interior
  • Relatively usable trunk for a exotic sports car
  • Thinly padded seats lack long-haul comfort and sufficient adjustment for some
  • Compromised outward visibility
  • Tech interface may confuse
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for Sale
2018
2017
2016
List Price Range
$79,995 - $84,881
Used AMG GT for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Traditionally, the letters AMG have indicated the highest possible performance for any given Mercedes-Benz model. The company has been using it on more versions of its vehicles recently, however, and some of these might be described as "warmed up" rather than "maximum strength." But there's no confusion when it comes to the 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT. This is a whole different animal, an exotic sports car developed from the ground up by the AMG engineering wizards to be the pinnacle of what they are able to achieve. The result is truly one of the best cars to drive in the world.

As a replacement for the SLS AMG, the GT is a more advanced, more manageable, more affordable and all-around better-performing sports car. Yes, it will deliver blistering acceleration in a straight line and sound magnificent doing it, but it can also go around corners with the utmost precision and engagement. The highly communicative steering, in particular, may seal the deal for you.

Then again, it could be its gorgeous styling and interior design, which certainly help the AMG GT stand out a bit more from the comparatively stoic Porsche 911. Its meticulous craftsmanship and engineering also give it a leg up on the go-fastest versions of the Jaguar F-Type, a car that starts off at a considerably lower price. Really, though, any sports car in this price range is bound to put a big old smile on your face whether you're bombing along your favorite back road or just admiring it in the driveway. And in both respects, the wonderful GT is every bit as desirable as those letters AMG promise.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, side airbags, head-protecting side curtain airbags and knee airbags. The GT S also comes with a drowsy driver warning system, a forward collision warning system, automatic braking for front crash mitigation, a rearview camera, and front and rear parking sensors.
Lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring are available as part of the Lane Tracking option package. The optional Mercedes Mbrace telematics system provides automatic crash notification, crisis assistance and more.
In Edmunds brake testing, an AMG GT S with the Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and carbon-ceramic brakes stopped from 60 mph in 99 feet. This is impressively short, though typical among high-end sports cars like the GT.

2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT models

The 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT is a two-person coupe available in GT and GT S trim levels.

The standard GT comes standard with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry (Keyless Go), a rearview camera, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power-adjustable seats (with power-adjustable lumbar adjustment and side bolsters), driver-seat memory functions, simulated-leather and suede upholstery, and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Also standard is forward collision warning (with emergency automatic braking), the COMAND infotainment interface (8-inch display, knob and touchpad controllers), voice controls, a navigation system, Bluetooth, two USB ports, satellite and HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a media player interface.

The GT S gains a more powerful V8, a three-mode adaptive suspension, upgraded wheels (19-inch front, 20-inch rear), an upgraded exhaust, a power-operated trunklid, leather upholstery and a 10-speaker Burmester surround-sound audio system. Apart from its engine, all of the extra GT S content is optional on the base GT.

Options are available for both. The Lane Tracking package adds blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning systems. The AMG Aerodynamics package adds a fixed rear spoiler, a deeper front splitter and special front air-dam modifications. Stand-alone options include carbon-ceramic brakes, forged wheels, adaptive cruise control (Distronic Plus), a panoramic roof, various upgraded leather seat and interior trim, and an 11-speaker Burmester surround-sound audio system.

The GT S is further available with the AMG Dynamic Plus package, which includes revised engine, steering and suspension tuning, plus dynamic engine and transmission mounts.

Every 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT is powered by a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 connected to the rear wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The base GT version of this engine produces 456 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, while the GT S produces 503 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque.

In Edmunds testing, a GT S went from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, which is suitably quick for this class of car, though some rival all-wheel-drive sports cars post even better numbers.

The EPA estimates that both versions will return 18 mpg combined (16 city/22 highway), which is respectable considering the GT's prodigious power.

Driving

Driving the 2017 Mercedes AMG GT is an event. Whatever engine you choose, acceleration is instantaneous yet controllable, and the turbocharged V8 feels as if it's even more powerful than its lofty specs would indicate. When fitted with the performance exhaust (optional on the GT, standard on the GT S), a bypass valve opens that amps up the V8's full-throated roar and sends a shiver down your spine. The neighbors may be less impressed, however.

Most cars these days have electric power steering, but the GT's old-school hydraulic setup is gloriously direct, responsive and characterized by a class-leading amount of feedback. Together with its superb suspension tuning, excellent brakes and sharp transmission, the GT is an effortlessly fast sports car. Whereas earlier AMG offerings had all the delicacy of a chainsaw when carving up a back road, the GT feels like a far more precise instrument when you're pushing hard. Driven more sedately, it's a pretty civilized beast, but its ride quality is certainly on the firm side. In particular, watch out for the AMG Dynamic Plus package's stiffened suspension. Even with the adaptive dampers on their most supple setting, impacts are transmitted through the seats with an un-Mercedes-like harshness.

Interior

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT's cockpit is a thing of beauty. The design, materials and craftsmanship are all top-notch. Buyers have the ability to customize the space with different upholstery materials, contrasting stitching and trim choices that include matte or glossy carbon fiber. The 8-inch display boasts crisp graphics, but it looks a bit like an iPad perched atop the center vents and is one of the few inelegant touches in an otherwise-stunning cabin.

That display can be controlled by one of two interfaces: a traditional knob controller or a touchpad that gracefully arcs above it. The latter mimics tablet and trackpad gestures such as swiping, pinching and tapping. You can also trace letters and numbers on the surface (when inputting a street address, for example), though this feature is mainly aimed at buyers whose primary language does not use the Roman alphabet. We actually appreciate that Mercedes provides drivers with this control redundancy, but certain menus and audio controls are convoluted. As such, COMAND isn't always the easiest interface to use.

For some drivers, the GT will be a little uncomfortable. The seats are well-bolstered for sporty driving, but their thin padding makes the AMG GT just uncomfortable enough that you wouldn't necessarily want to take it on a really long road trip. Taller drivers might not be able to slide or recline the seatback far enough to get comfortable. Outward visibility is limited by the thick front roof pillars, low windshield header and long hood.
There's a useful amount of cargo space under the hatch, which at 12.4 cubic feet, is about what you'd expect in traditional four-seat coupes. The space is unusually shaped, so soft luggage bags are a good choice, but you can squeeze a couple golf bags in there if you need to. In general, you're likely to find the GT a less livable car than a Porsche 911, but more livable than a Jaguar F-Type.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Finally, something that challenges a 911..
Porscheguy,12/23/2017
S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
I've had a lot of cars, 5 Porsche 911's, a Panamera, 5 other Benz' including another another AMG and I'll say this car is the real deal to compare to a 911. Acceleration is phenomenal, the steering (full hydraulic) out does any Carrera I've owned. Handling is superb with tremendous cornering and grip and very little understeer. Fabulous interior design and material quality and quite frankly I think it is one of the sexiest cars on the road today, far better looking than a 911 in my opinion. Great sound system and that exhaust note, it is glorious. There is some bad. The seats while very functional, are not very comfortable and the cabin tech is a little sparse, no head up display or even remote start? The DCT is not as good as PDK, but it's close and I think it shifts faster. I know a lot has been said about the location of the gear shifter but who cares? You use it to put it in gear and thats it. This is quite an achievement for Mercedes Benz. I'm more than thrilled.
See all 1 reviews of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
456 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
503 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Overview

The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT is offered in the following submodels: AMG GT Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), and S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Base is priced between $83,999 and$84,881 with odometer readings between 6428 and15530 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S is priced between $79,995 and$79,995 with odometer readings between 14636 and14636 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2017 AMG GTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $79,995 and mileage as low as 6428 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT.

Can't find a used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,474.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,959.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $24,802.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,052.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz AMG GT lease specials

Related Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles