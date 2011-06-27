Overall rating

Traditionally, the letters AMG have indicated the highest possible performance for any given Mercedes-Benz model. The company has been using it on more versions of its vehicles recently, however, and some of these might be described as "warmed up" rather than "maximum strength." But there's no confusion when it comes to the 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT. This is a whole different animal, an exotic sports car developed from the ground up by the AMG engineering wizards to be the pinnacle of what they are able to achieve. The result is truly one of the best cars to drive in the world.

As a replacement for the SLS AMG, the GT is a more advanced, more manageable, more affordable and all-around better-performing sports car. Yes, it will deliver blistering acceleration in a straight line and sound magnificent doing it, but it can also go around corners with the utmost precision and engagement. The highly communicative steering, in particular, may seal the deal for you.

Then again, it could be its gorgeous styling and interior design, which certainly help the AMG GT stand out a bit more from the comparatively stoic Porsche 911. Its meticulous craftsmanship and engineering also give it a leg up on the go-fastest versions of the Jaguar F-Type, a car that starts off at a considerably lower price. Really, though, any sports car in this price range is bound to put a big old smile on your face whether you're bombing along your favorite back road or just admiring it in the driveway. And in both respects, the wonderful GT is every bit as desirable as those letters AMG promise.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, side airbags, head-protecting side curtain airbags and knee airbags. The GT S also comes with a drowsy driver warning system, a forward collision warning system, automatic braking for front crash mitigation, a rearview camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

Lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring are available as part of the Lane Tracking option package. The optional Mercedes Mbrace telematics system provides automatic crash notification, crisis assistance and more.

In Edmunds brake testing, an AMG GT S with the Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and carbon-ceramic brakes stopped from 60 mph in 99 feet. This is impressively short, though typical among high-end sports cars like the GT.