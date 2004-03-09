Skip to main content
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT 43 Specs & Features

More about the 2023 AMG GT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$95,900
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating4
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG19/24 MPG
EPA combined MPG21 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)400.9/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.0 L
CylindersInline 6
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower362 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionStandard
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center and rear limited slip differentialStandard
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionStandard
Front and rear stabilizer barStandard
Dimensions
Length199.2 in.
Overall width with mirrors81.5 in.
Overall width without mirrors76.9 in.
Height57.3 in.
Wheelbase116.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity12.7 cu.ft.
Manufacturer 0-60 mph acceleration time4.8 seconds
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Curb weight4,530 lbs.
Country of final assemblyGermany
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cirrus Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Graphite Grey Magno
  • Polar White
  • MANUFAKTUR Patagonia Red Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Starling Blue Magno
  • MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Metallic
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • Starling Blue Metallic
  • MANUFAKTUR Selenite Grey Magno
Interior Colors
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Red Pepper/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey STYLE Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Titanium Grey/Black Exclusive Nappa w/Yellow Accents, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Black STYLE Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Auburn Brown/Black STYLE Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black MB-Tex/Microfiber, leatherette/sueded microfiber
Front Seat Dimensions
Leatherette/sueded microfiberStandard
Bucket front seatsStandard
10-way power driver seatStandard
Height adjustable driver seatStandard
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportStandard
Driver seat thigh extensionStandard
3 memorized driver seat settingsStandard
10-way power passenger seatStandard
Height adjustable passenger seatStandard
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportStandard
Passenger seat thigh extensionStandard
3 memorized passenger seat settingsStandard
Multi-level heating driver seatStandard
Multi-level heating passenger seatStandard
Safety
Blind spot warning accident avoidance systemStandard
Rear cross traffic alertStandard
Driver attention alertStandard
Pre-collision safety systemStandard
Post-collision safety systemStandard
Dual front side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front and rear head airbagsStandard
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationStandard
Stability controlStandard
Traction controlStandard
Child seat anchorsStandard
Rear door child safety locksStandard
4-wheel ABSStandard
Brake dryingStandard
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesStandard
Emergency braking preparationStandard
Emergency braking assistStandard
Tire pressure monitoringStandard
Dusk sensing headlampsStandard
Auto delay off headlampsStandard
LED headlampStandard
Adaptive headlightsStandard
Daytime running lightsStandard
Turn signal mirrorsStandard
2 front headrestsStandard
Front power adjustable headrestsStandard
2 rear headrestsStandard
Rear integrated headrestsStandard
Remote anti-theft alarm systemStandard
Engine immobilizerStandard
In-Car Entertainment
12.3" infotainment display sizeStandard
AM/FM stereoStandard
Burmester premium brand stereo systemStandard
Burmester premium brand speakersStandard
640 watts stereo outputStandard
14 total speakersStandard
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)Standard
Android Auto/Apple CarPlayStandard
USB connectionStandard
USB with external media controlStandard
Satellite radio satellite radioStandard
6 months of provided satellite radio serviceStandard
Speed sensitive volume controlStandard
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsStandard
1st row power glass moonroofStandard
Hands-free entryStandard
Heated mirrorsStandard
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionStandard
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelStandard
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelStandard
Electric power steeringStandard
Front, side, and rear view cameraStandard
Front and rear parking sensorsStandard
Automatic parking assistStandard
Wireless chargingStandard
Cruise controlStandard
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)Standard
Front and rear cupholdersStandard
Front and rear door pocketsStandard
Front seatback storageStandard
Leather steering wheelStandard
Dual zone front climate controlStandard
Rear ventilation ductsStandard
Interior air filtrationStandard
Sun sensorStandard
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsStandard
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirrorStandard
Turn signal in mirrorsStandard
Instrumentation
Trip computerStandard
CompassStandard
External temperature displayStandard
TachometerStandard
ClockStandard
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsStandard
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsStandard
Performance tiresStandard
285/40R19 tiresStandard
Telematics
Emergency ServiceStandard
Airbag Deployment NotificationStandard
Vehicle Alarm notificationStandard
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/AssistanceStandard
Roadside AssistanceStandard
Concierge ServiceStandard
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)Standard
Destination DownloadStandard
Mechanical Options
AMG® Performance Exhaust System +$1,850
Packages
AMG® Night Package +$750
Extended Night Package +$550
Air Balance Package +$350
Driver Assistance Package +$1,950
Acoustic Comfort Package +$1,100
Warmth and Comfort Package +$1,050
Executive Rear Seat Package +$3,550
Safety & Security Options
Rear-Seat Side-Impact Airbags +$700
Interior Options
Heated Steering Wheel +$250
MANUFAKTUR Black Microfiber Headliner +$1,600
MANUFAKTUR Macchiato Beige Microfiber Headliner +$1,600
3-Passenger Rear Seat +$1,000
Heated Rear Seats +$580
Ventilated Seats +$450
Rear-Window Sunshade +$150
AMG® Performance Front Seats +$2,500
Soft-Close Doors +$550
AMG® Head-Up Display +$1,100
AMG® Nappa/Microfiber Performance Steering Wheel +$500
MBUX Augmented Video for Navigation +$350
Silver Seat Belts +$500
Household-Type 115V Power Outlet +$115
Red Seat Belts +$500
AMG® Microfiber/Carbon Fiber Performance Steering Wheel +$900
Active Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage +$1,320
Burmester® High-End 3D Surround Sound System +$4,550
3-Zone Climate Control +$760
MBUX Interior Assistant +$250
Multicontour AMG® Performance Front Seats +$700
First Aid Kit +$35
All-Season Front Floor and Rear Mats +$160
Exterior Options
21" AMG® Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accents +$3,650
21" AMG® Forged Cross-Spoke Black Wheels +$4,150
Wheel Locking Bolts +$150
Chrome Door Handle Inserts +$100
All-Season Tires +$0
AMG® Light Display +$250
20" AMG® Multispoke Wheels w/Grey Accents +$850
20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accents +$850
Panorama Roof +$2,100
20" AMG® Split 10-spoke Wheels w/Grey Accents +$850
19" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accents +$0
20" AMG® Split 10-spoke Wheels w/Black Accents +$1,050
19" AMG® Black Twin 5-Spoke Wheels +$500
20" AMG® Black Multispoke Wheels +$1,350
Red Brake Calipers +$750
