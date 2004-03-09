2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT 43 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$95,900
|Engine Type
|Mild hybrid
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Total Seating
|4
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|19/24 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|21 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|400.9/506.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Base engine type
|Mild hybrid
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|369 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|Standard
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|Standard
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|Standard
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|Standard
|Dimensions
|Length
|199.2 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|81.5 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|76.9 in.
|Height
|57.3 in.
|Wheelbase
|116.2 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.7 cu.ft.
|Manufacturer 0-60 mph acceleration time
|4.8 seconds
|Turning circle
|41.3 ft.
|Curb weight
|4,530 lbs.
|Country of final assembly
|Germany
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Leatherette/sueded microfiber
|Standard
|Bucket front seats
|Standard
|10-way power driver seat
|Standard
|Height adjustable driver seat
|Standard
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|Standard
|Driver seat thigh extension
|Standard
|3 memorized driver seat settings
|Standard
|10-way power passenger seat
|Standard
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|Standard
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|Standard
|Passenger seat thigh extension
|Standard
|3 memorized passenger seat settings
|Standard
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|Standard
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|Standard
|Safety
|Blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|Standard
|Rear cross traffic alert
|Standard
|Driver attention alert
|Standard
|Pre-collision safety system
|Standard
|Post-collision safety system
|Standard
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front and rear head airbags
|Standard
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|Standard
|Stability control
|Standard
|Traction control
|Standard
|Child seat anchors
|Standard
|Rear door child safety locks
|Standard
|4-wheel ABS
|Standard
|Brake drying
|Standard
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|Standard
|Emergency braking preparation
|Standard
|Emergency braking assist
|Standard
|Tire pressure monitoring
|Standard
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|Standard
|Auto delay off headlamps
|Standard
|LED headlamp
|Standard
|Adaptive headlights
|Standard
|Daytime running lights
|Standard
|Turn signal mirrors
|Standard
|2 front headrests
|Standard
|Front power adjustable headrests
|Standard
|2 rear headrests
|Standard
|Rear integrated headrests
|Standard
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|Standard
|Engine immobilizer
|Standard
|In-Car Entertainment
|12.3" infotainment display size
|Standard
|AM/FM stereo
|Standard
|Burmester premium brand stereo system
|Standard
|Burmester premium brand speakers
|Standard
|640 watts stereo output
|Standard
|14 total speakers
|Standard
|Surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|Standard
|Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
|Standard
|USB connection
|Standard
|USB with external media control
|Standard
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|Standard
|6 months of provided satellite radio service
|Standard
|Speed sensitive volume control
|Standard
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|Standard
|1st row power glass moonroof
|Standard
|Hands-free entry
|Standard
|Heated mirrors
|Standard
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|Standard
|Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|Standard
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|Standard
|Electric power steering
|Standard
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|Standard
|Front and rear parking sensors
|Standard
|Automatic parking assist
|Standard
|Wireless charging
|Standard
|Cruise control
|Standard
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|Standard
|Front and rear cupholders
|Standard
|Front and rear door pockets
|Standard
|Front seatback storage
|Standard
|Leather steering wheel
|Standard
|Dual zone front climate control
|Standard
|Rear ventilation ducts
|Standard
|Interior air filtration
|Standard
|Sun sensor
|Standard
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|Standard
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|Standard
|Turn signal in mirrors
|Standard
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|Standard
|Compass
|Standard
|External temperature display
|Standard
|Tachometer
|Standard
|Clock
|Standard
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|Standard
|19 x 11.0 in. wheels
|Standard
|Performance tires
|Standard
|285/40R19 tires
|Standard
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|Standard
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|Standard
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|Standard
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|Standard
|Roadside Assistance
|Standard
|Concierge Service
|Standard
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|Standard
|Destination Download
|Standard
|Mechanical Options
|AMG® Performance Exhaust System
|+$1,850
|Packages
|AMG® Night Package
|+$750
|Extended Night Package
|+$550
|Air Balance Package
|+$350
|Driver Assistance Package
|+$1,950
|Acoustic Comfort Package
|+$1,100
|Warmth and Comfort Package
|+$1,050
|Executive Rear Seat Package
|+$3,550
|Safety & Security Options
|Rear-Seat Side-Impact Airbags
|+$700
|Interior Options
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$250
|MANUFAKTUR Black Microfiber Headliner
|+$1,600
|MANUFAKTUR Macchiato Beige Microfiber Headliner
|+$1,600
|3-Passenger Rear Seat
|+$1,000
|Heated Rear Seats
|+$580
|Ventilated Seats
|+$450
|Rear-Window Sunshade
|+$150
|AMG® Performance Front Seats
|+$2,500
|Soft-Close Doors
|+$550
|AMG® Head-Up Display
|+$1,100
|AMG® Nappa/Microfiber Performance Steering Wheel
|+$500
|MBUX Augmented Video for Navigation
|+$350
|Silver Seat Belts
|+$500
|Household-Type 115V Power Outlet
|+$115
|Red Seat Belts
|+$500
|AMG® Microfiber/Carbon Fiber Performance Steering Wheel
|+$900
|Active Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage
|+$1,320
|Burmester® High-End 3D Surround Sound System
|+$4,550
|3-Zone Climate Control
|+$760
|MBUX Interior Assistant
|+$250
|Multicontour AMG® Performance Front Seats
|+$700
|First Aid Kit
|+$35
|All-Season Front Floor and Rear Mats
|+$160
|Exterior Options
|21" AMG® Forged Cross-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accents
|+$3,650
|21" AMG® Forged Cross-Spoke Black Wheels
|+$4,150
|Wheel Locking Bolts
|+$150
|Chrome Door Handle Inserts
|+$100
|All-Season Tires
|+$0
|AMG® Light Display
|+$250
|20" AMG® Multispoke Wheels w/Grey Accents
|+$850
|20" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accents
|+$850
|Panorama Roof
|+$2,100
|20" AMG® Split 10-spoke Wheels w/Grey Accents
|+$850
|19" AMG® Twin 5-Spoke Wheels w/Grey Accents
|+$0
|20" AMG® Split 10-spoke Wheels w/Black Accents
|+$1,050
|19" AMG® Black Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
|+$500
|20" AMG® Black Multispoke Wheels
|+$1,350
|Red Brake Calipers
|+$750
Related 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT 43 info
Similar models
- BMW M5 CS
- M8 Gran Coupe
- BMW M5
- Mercedes Benz S
- Audi RS7
- BMW 840I Gran Coupe
- Audi S8
- Alpina B8 Gran Coupe
- Porsche Panamera 4S
- Cadillac CT6 2020
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus ES 350 1996
- Used Genesis G80 2009
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2005
- Used Acura TSX 2008
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2004
- Used BMW X5 M 2017
- Used Nissan Maxima 1997
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin 2004
- Used Ford Expedition 1999
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2023 BMW 3 Series
- GMC Canyon 2023
- 2023 Tesla Model Y
- 2022 Dodge Challenger
- 2022 RAV4 Prime
- 2022 Tesla Model 3
- 2022 Model S
- 2022 GLE-Class
- 2022 Chevrolet Suburban
- 2023 Sierra 3500HD
Research Similar Vehicles
- BMW I7
- Genesis G80
- BMW I4
- 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- BMW 5 Series
- Subaru Legacy For Sale
- Porsche Panamera
- Acura Ilx
- 2022 Toyota Camry
- Honda Insight