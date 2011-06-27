Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$71,291
|$74,700
|$78,636
|Clean
|$69,420
|$72,770
|$76,516
|Average
|$65,679
|$68,911
|$72,276
|Rough
|$61,938
|$65,051
|$68,036
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,946
|$67,891
|$72,353
|Clean
|$62,268
|$66,138
|$70,402
|Average
|$58,912
|$62,630
|$66,501
|Rough
|$55,557
|$59,122
|$62,599