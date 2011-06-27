Estimated values
2017 Subaru BRZ Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,381
|$19,450
|$21,636
|Clean
|$16,962
|$18,968
|$21,077
|Average
|$16,124
|$18,003
|$19,959
|Rough
|$15,286
|$17,038
|$18,842
Estimated values
2017 Subaru BRZ Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,791
|$20,906
|$23,142
|Clean
|$18,338
|$20,388
|$22,545
|Average
|$17,432
|$19,351
|$21,349
|Rough
|$16,526
|$18,314
|$20,154
Estimated values
2017 Subaru BRZ Series.Yellow 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,134
|$22,287
|$24,565
|Clean
|$19,649
|$21,735
|$23,931
|Average
|$18,678
|$20,629
|$22,662
|Rough
|$17,707
|$19,524
|$21,393
Estimated values
2017 Subaru BRZ Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,378
|$21,581
|$23,908
|Clean
|$18,911
|$21,046
|$23,291
|Average
|$17,977
|$19,975
|$22,056
|Rough
|$17,042
|$18,905
|$20,821