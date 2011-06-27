Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,099
|$1,986
|$2,450
|Clean
|$988
|$1,786
|$2,206
|Average
|$768
|$1,386
|$1,719
|Rough
|$547
|$985
|$1,231
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,172
|$2,007
|$2,444
|Clean
|$1,054
|$1,805
|$2,201
|Average
|$819
|$1,400
|$1,714
|Rough
|$583
|$996
|$1,228
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,130
|$2,034
|$2,507
|Clean
|$1,017
|$1,829
|$2,258
|Average
|$790
|$1,419
|$1,759
|Rough
|$563
|$1,009
|$1,260
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,071
|$1,954
|$2,416
|Clean
|$963
|$1,757
|$2,176
|Average
|$748
|$1,363
|$1,695
|Rough
|$533
|$969
|$1,214
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,087
|$1,974
|$2,437
|Clean
|$978
|$1,775
|$2,195
|Average
|$760
|$1,377
|$1,710
|Rough
|$541
|$979
|$1,225
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,158
|$2,051
|$2,519
|Clean
|$1,042
|$1,844
|$2,268
|Average
|$809
|$1,431
|$1,767
|Rough
|$577
|$1,018
|$1,266
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,126
|$2,016
|$2,482
|Clean
|$1,013
|$1,813
|$2,235
|Average
|$787
|$1,407
|$1,741
|Rough
|$561
|$1,000
|$1,247
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,132
|$2,023
|$2,489
|Clean
|$1,019
|$1,820
|$2,241
|Average
|$791
|$1,412
|$1,746
|Rough
|$564
|$1,004
|$1,251