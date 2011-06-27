  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki XL-7
  4. Used 2002 Suzuki XL-7
  5. Appraisal value

2002 Suzuki XL-7 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,064$1,722$2,063
Clean$962$1,556$1,867
Average$757$1,223$1,475
Rough$552$890$1,082
Sell my 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,284$1,970$2,323
Clean$1,160$1,779$2,102
Average$913$1,398$1,660
Rough$665$1,017$1,219
Sell my 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,230$1,996$2,393
Clean$1,112$1,803$2,165
Average$875$1,417$1,710
Rough$638$1,031$1,255
Sell my 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,209$1,974$2,370
Clean$1,092$1,783$2,145
Average$859$1,402$1,694
Rough$626$1,020$1,243
Sell my 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,108$1,871$2,266
Clean$1,001$1,690$2,051
Average$788$1,328$1,620
Rough$574$967$1,189
Sell my 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Touring 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,177$1,960$2,365
Clean$1,064$1,770$2,140
Average$837$1,391$1,690
Rough$610$1,012$1,241
Sell my 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Plus 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,148$1,910$2,305
Clean$1,037$1,725$2,086
Average$816$1,356$1,647
Rough$595$987$1,209
Sell my 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,198$1,962$2,358
Clean$1,082$1,773$2,134
Average$851$1,393$1,685
Rough$621$1,014$1,237
Sell my 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,141$1,903$2,298
Clean$1,031$1,719$2,079
Average$811$1,351$1,642
Rough$591$983$1,205
Sell my 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,209$1,983$2,384
Clean$1,092$1,791$2,158
Average$859$1,408$1,704
Rough$626$1,024$1,251
Sell my 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,176$1,939$2,335
Clean$1,062$1,752$2,113
Average$836$1,377$1,669
Rough$609$1,002$1,225
Sell my 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,099$1,962$2,410
Clean$993$1,772$2,180
Average$782$1,393$1,722
Rough$570$1,014$1,264
Sell my 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Plus 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,171$1,934$2,330
Clean$1,058$1,747$2,109
Average$832$1,373$1,665
Rough$607$999$1,222
Sell my 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki XL-7 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Suzuki XL-7 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,160 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,779 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki XL-7 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,160 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,779 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Suzuki XL-7, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Suzuki XL-7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,160 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,779 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Suzuki XL-7. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Suzuki XL-7 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Suzuki XL-7 ranges from $665 to $2,323, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Suzuki XL-7 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.