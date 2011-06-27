Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,064
|$1,722
|$2,063
|Clean
|$962
|$1,556
|$1,867
|Average
|$757
|$1,223
|$1,475
|Rough
|$552
|$890
|$1,082
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,284
|$1,970
|$2,323
|Clean
|$1,160
|$1,779
|$2,102
|Average
|$913
|$1,398
|$1,660
|Rough
|$665
|$1,017
|$1,219
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,230
|$1,996
|$2,393
|Clean
|$1,112
|$1,803
|$2,165
|Average
|$875
|$1,417
|$1,710
|Rough
|$638
|$1,031
|$1,255
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,209
|$1,974
|$2,370
|Clean
|$1,092
|$1,783
|$2,145
|Average
|$859
|$1,402
|$1,694
|Rough
|$626
|$1,020
|$1,243
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,108
|$1,871
|$2,266
|Clean
|$1,001
|$1,690
|$2,051
|Average
|$788
|$1,328
|$1,620
|Rough
|$574
|$967
|$1,189
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Touring 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,177
|$1,960
|$2,365
|Clean
|$1,064
|$1,770
|$2,140
|Average
|$837
|$1,391
|$1,690
|Rough
|$610
|$1,012
|$1,241
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Plus 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,148
|$1,910
|$2,305
|Clean
|$1,037
|$1,725
|$2,086
|Average
|$816
|$1,356
|$1,647
|Rough
|$595
|$987
|$1,209
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,198
|$1,962
|$2,358
|Clean
|$1,082
|$1,773
|$2,134
|Average
|$851
|$1,393
|$1,685
|Rough
|$621
|$1,014
|$1,237
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,141
|$1,903
|$2,298
|Clean
|$1,031
|$1,719
|$2,079
|Average
|$811
|$1,351
|$1,642
|Rough
|$591
|$983
|$1,205
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,209
|$1,983
|$2,384
|Clean
|$1,092
|$1,791
|$2,158
|Average
|$859
|$1,408
|$1,704
|Rough
|$626
|$1,024
|$1,251
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,176
|$1,939
|$2,335
|Clean
|$1,062
|$1,752
|$2,113
|Average
|$836
|$1,377
|$1,669
|Rough
|$609
|$1,002
|$1,225
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,099
|$1,962
|$2,410
|Clean
|$993
|$1,772
|$2,180
|Average
|$782
|$1,393
|$1,722
|Rough
|$570
|$1,014
|$1,264
Estimated values
2002 Suzuki XL-7 Plus 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,171
|$1,934
|$2,330
|Clean
|$1,058
|$1,747
|$2,109
|Average
|$832
|$1,373
|$1,665
|Rough
|$607
|$999
|$1,222