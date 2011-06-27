  1. Home
2009 Subaru Legacy Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,822$5,158$5,960
Clean$3,503$4,733$5,467
Average$2,865$3,883$4,482
Rough$2,226$3,033$3,497
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Nav (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,437$6,022$6,972
Clean$4,066$5,525$6,395
Average$3,325$4,533$5,243
Rough$2,584$3,541$4,090
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,874$3,974$4,633
Clean$2,634$3,646$4,250
Average$2,154$2,991$3,484
Rough$1,674$2,337$2,718
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,162$4,291$4,968
Clean$2,898$3,937$4,557
Average$2,370$3,230$3,736
Rough$1,842$2,523$2,915
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 3.0R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Nav (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,272$5,750$6,636
Clean$3,916$5,276$6,087
Average$3,202$4,328$4,990
Rough$2,488$3,381$3,893
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,915$5,355$6,218
Clean$3,588$4,914$5,704
Average$2,934$4,031$4,676
Rough$2,280$3,149$3,648
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,624$3,515$4,050
Clean$2,405$3,225$3,715
Average$1,967$2,646$3,046
Rough$1,529$2,067$2,376
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 3.0R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,841$5,152$5,938
Clean$3,521$4,727$5,447
Average$2,879$3,878$4,465
Rough$2,237$3,029$3,483
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT spec.B 4dr Sedan AWD w/Nav (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,957$13,271$15,845
Clean$8,209$12,177$14,535
Average$6,713$9,990$11,915
Rough$5,217$7,803$9,296
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,920$4,064$4,749
Clean$2,676$3,729$4,356
Average$2,189$3,059$3,571
Rough$1,701$2,389$2,786
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 3.0R 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,477$4,623$5,312
Clean$3,187$4,242$4,872
Average$2,606$3,480$3,994
Rough$2,025$2,718$3,116
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,595$3,457$3,975
Clean$2,378$3,172$3,646
Average$1,945$2,603$2,989
Rough$1,511$2,033$2,332
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Subaru Legacy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,405 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,225 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Legacy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,405 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,225 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Subaru Legacy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,405 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,225 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Subaru Legacy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Subaru Legacy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Subaru Legacy ranges from $1,529 to $4,050, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Subaru Legacy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.