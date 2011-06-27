Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,822
|$5,158
|$5,960
|Clean
|$3,503
|$4,733
|$5,467
|Average
|$2,865
|$3,883
|$4,482
|Rough
|$2,226
|$3,033
|$3,497
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Nav (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,437
|$6,022
|$6,972
|Clean
|$4,066
|$5,525
|$6,395
|Average
|$3,325
|$4,533
|$5,243
|Rough
|$2,584
|$3,541
|$4,090
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,874
|$3,974
|$4,633
|Clean
|$2,634
|$3,646
|$4,250
|Average
|$2,154
|$2,991
|$3,484
|Rough
|$1,674
|$2,337
|$2,718
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,162
|$4,291
|$4,968
|Clean
|$2,898
|$3,937
|$4,557
|Average
|$2,370
|$3,230
|$3,736
|Rough
|$1,842
|$2,523
|$2,915
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 3.0R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Nav (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,272
|$5,750
|$6,636
|Clean
|$3,916
|$5,276
|$6,087
|Average
|$3,202
|$4,328
|$4,990
|Rough
|$2,488
|$3,381
|$3,893
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,915
|$5,355
|$6,218
|Clean
|$3,588
|$4,914
|$5,704
|Average
|$2,934
|$4,031
|$4,676
|Rough
|$2,280
|$3,149
|$3,648
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,624
|$3,515
|$4,050
|Clean
|$2,405
|$3,225
|$3,715
|Average
|$1,967
|$2,646
|$3,046
|Rough
|$1,529
|$2,067
|$2,376
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 3.0R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,841
|$5,152
|$5,938
|Clean
|$3,521
|$4,727
|$5,447
|Average
|$2,879
|$3,878
|$4,465
|Rough
|$2,237
|$3,029
|$3,483
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5GT spec.B 4dr Sedan AWD w/Nav (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,957
|$13,271
|$15,845
|Clean
|$8,209
|$12,177
|$14,535
|Average
|$6,713
|$9,990
|$11,915
|Rough
|$5,217
|$7,803
|$9,296
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,920
|$4,064
|$4,749
|Clean
|$2,676
|$3,729
|$4,356
|Average
|$2,189
|$3,059
|$3,571
|Rough
|$1,701
|$2,389
|$2,786
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 3.0R 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,477
|$4,623
|$5,312
|Clean
|$3,187
|$4,242
|$4,872
|Average
|$2,606
|$3,480
|$3,994
|Rough
|$2,025
|$2,718
|$3,116
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,595
|$3,457
|$3,975
|Clean
|$2,378
|$3,172
|$3,646
|Average
|$1,945
|$2,603
|$2,989
|Rough
|$1,511
|$2,033
|$2,332