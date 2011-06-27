Estimated values
2005 Subaru Baja Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,892
|$4,266
|$5,026
|Clean
|$2,645
|$3,899
|$4,587
|Average
|$2,152
|$3,163
|$3,709
|Rough
|$1,660
|$2,428
|$2,830
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Baja Turbo AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,769
|$3,504
|$3,915
|Clean
|$2,533
|$3,202
|$3,572
|Average
|$2,061
|$2,598
|$2,888
|Rough
|$1,589
|$1,994
|$2,204
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Baja Turbo AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,059
|$6,504
|$7,850
|Clean
|$3,713
|$5,943
|$7,164
|Average
|$3,021
|$4,822
|$5,792
|Rough
|$2,330
|$3,701
|$4,420
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Baja Turbo AWD 4dr Crew Cab w/Leather Package (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,963
|$3,823
|$4,302
|Clean
|$2,711
|$3,494
|$3,926
|Average
|$2,206
|$2,835
|$3,174
|Rough
|$1,701
|$2,176
|$2,422
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Baja Sport AWD 4dr Crew Cab (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,989
|$2,449
|$2,705
|Clean
|$1,820
|$2,238
|$2,468
|Average
|$1,481
|$1,815
|$1,996
|Rough
|$1,142
|$1,393
|$1,523