Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,654
|$2,604
|$3,129
|Clean
|$1,535
|$2,412
|$2,894
|Average
|$1,295
|$2,028
|$2,423
|Rough
|$1,056
|$1,645
|$1,952
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,855
|$2,832
|$3,375
|Clean
|$1,721
|$2,624
|$3,121
|Average
|$1,452
|$2,206
|$2,613
|Rough
|$1,184
|$1,789
|$2,106
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,689
|$2,639
|$3,164
|Clean
|$1,567
|$2,444
|$2,926
|Average
|$1,323
|$2,056
|$2,450
|Rough
|$1,078
|$1,667
|$1,974
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,695
|$2,672
|$3,213
|Clean
|$1,572
|$2,475
|$2,971
|Average
|$1,327
|$2,081
|$2,488
|Rough
|$1,082
|$1,688
|$2,004
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,469
|$2,125
|$2,490
|Clean
|$1,363
|$1,969
|$2,303
|Average
|$1,150
|$1,656
|$1,928
|Rough
|$937
|$1,343
|$1,554
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,896
|$2,892
|$3,443
|Clean
|$1,759
|$2,679
|$3,184
|Average
|$1,485
|$2,253
|$2,666
|Rough
|$1,210
|$1,827
|$2,148
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Luxury 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,807
|$2,830
|$3,396
|Clean
|$1,676
|$2,622
|$3,141
|Average
|$1,415
|$2,205
|$2,630
|Rough
|$1,153
|$1,788
|$2,119
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara XSport 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,805
|$2,782
|$3,325
|Clean
|$1,674
|$2,577
|$3,075
|Average
|$1,413
|$2,167
|$2,575
|Rough
|$1,152
|$1,757
|$2,074