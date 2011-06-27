Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Vitara LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,419
|$2,425
|$2,962
|Clean
|$1,288
|$2,200
|$2,689
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,752
|$2,143
|Rough
|$768
|$1,304
|$1,596
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Vitara LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,442
|$2,380
|$2,881
|Clean
|$1,310
|$2,160
|$2,616
|Average
|$1,046
|$1,720
|$2,084
|Rough
|$781
|$1,280
|$1,553
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Vitara LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,390
|$2,411
|$2,956
|Clean
|$1,262
|$2,188
|$2,683
|Average
|$1,008
|$1,742
|$2,138
|Rough
|$753
|$1,296
|$1,593
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Vitara LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$2,390
|$2,927
|Clean
|$1,259
|$2,169
|$2,657
|Average
|$1,005
|$1,727
|$2,117
|Rough
|$751
|$1,285
|$1,577