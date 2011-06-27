Estimated values
2020 Subaru BRZ Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,720
|$28,693
|$29,890
|Clean
|$27,400
|$28,356
|$29,530
|Average
|$26,761
|$27,682
|$28,808
|Rough
|$26,122
|$27,009
|$28,087
Estimated values
2020 Subaru BRZ Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,605
|$27,586
|$28,792
|Clean
|$26,299
|$27,262
|$28,445
|Average
|$25,685
|$26,614
|$27,750
|Rough
|$25,072
|$25,967
|$27,055
Estimated values
2020 Subaru BRZ tS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,226
|$30,208
|$31,417
|Clean
|$28,889
|$29,853
|$31,038
|Average
|$28,215
|$29,144
|$30,280
|Rough
|$27,541
|$28,435
|$29,522