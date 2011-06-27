Estimated values
2018 Toyota 86 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,269
|$22,120
|$23,097
|Clean
|$20,844
|$21,667
|$22,607
|Average
|$19,993
|$20,760
|$21,627
|Rough
|$19,142
|$19,854
|$20,647
Estimated values
2018 Toyota 86 GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,478
|$23,497
|$24,666
|Clean
|$22,029
|$23,016
|$24,143
|Average
|$21,129
|$22,053
|$23,097
|Rough
|$20,230
|$21,090
|$22,050
Estimated values
2018 Toyota 86 GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,045
|$23,020
|$24,137
|Clean
|$21,604
|$22,548
|$23,625
|Average
|$20,722
|$21,605
|$22,601
|Rough
|$19,840
|$20,662
|$21,577
Estimated values
2018 Toyota 86 GT w/Black Color Package 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,045
|$23,020
|$24,137
|Clean
|$21,604
|$22,548
|$23,625
|Average
|$20,722
|$21,605
|$22,601
|Rough
|$19,840
|$20,662
|$21,577
Estimated values
2018 Toyota 86 GT w/Black Color Package 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,582
|$23,553
|$24,666
|Clean
|$22,130
|$23,071
|$24,143
|Average
|$21,227
|$22,105
|$23,097
|Rough
|$20,323
|$21,140
|$22,050
Estimated values
2018 Toyota 86 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,459
|$21,440
|$22,563
|Clean
|$20,050
|$21,001
|$22,085
|Average
|$19,232
|$20,122
|$21,127
|Rough
|$18,413
|$19,244
|$20,170