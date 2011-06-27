Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Kizashi GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,385
|$3,223
|$3,780
|Clean
|$2,204
|$2,985
|$3,499
|Average
|$1,841
|$2,509
|$2,937
|Rough
|$1,479
|$2,033
|$2,374
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Kizashi SLS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,570
|$3,388
|$3,933
|Clean
|$2,375
|$3,138
|$3,641
|Average
|$1,984
|$2,638
|$3,055
|Rough
|$1,594
|$2,137
|$2,470
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Kizashi SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,346
|$3,189
|$3,749
|Clean
|$2,168
|$2,954
|$3,470
|Average
|$1,812
|$2,483
|$2,912
|Rough
|$1,455
|$2,012
|$2,354
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Kizashi SLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,576
|$3,340
|$3,851
|Clean
|$2,381
|$3,093
|$3,565
|Average
|$1,989
|$2,600
|$2,992
|Rough
|$1,598
|$2,107
|$2,418
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Kizashi SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,249
|$2,954
|$3,425
|Clean
|$2,079
|$2,736
|$3,170
|Average
|$1,737
|$2,300
|$2,660
|Rough
|$1,395
|$1,863
|$2,151
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Kizashi GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,434
|$3,267
|$3,822
|Clean
|$2,249
|$3,026
|$3,537
|Average
|$1,879
|$2,543
|$2,969
|Rough
|$1,509
|$2,061
|$2,400
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Kizashi S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,291
|$3,138
|$3,701
|Clean
|$2,117
|$2,907
|$3,426
|Average
|$1,769
|$2,443
|$2,875
|Rough
|$1,421
|$1,980
|$2,324
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Kizashi GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,466
|$3,271
|$3,808
|Clean
|$2,278
|$3,030
|$3,525
|Average
|$1,904
|$2,547
|$2,958
|Rough
|$1,529
|$2,063
|$2,391
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Kizashi S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,604
|$3,697
|$4,420
|Clean
|$2,406
|$3,424
|$4,091
|Average
|$2,011
|$2,878
|$3,433
|Rough
|$1,615
|$2,332
|$2,776
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Kizashi S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,295
|$3,181
|$3,769
|Clean
|$2,120
|$2,946
|$3,488
|Average
|$1,772
|$2,476
|$2,928
|Rough
|$1,423
|$2,006
|$2,367
Estimated values
2010 Suzuki Kizashi SLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,516
|$3,340
|$3,889
|Clean
|$2,325
|$3,093
|$3,600
|Average
|$1,942
|$2,600
|$3,021
|Rough
|$1,560
|$2,107
|$2,442