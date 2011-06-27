Estimated values
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,649
|$15,664
|$17,462
|Clean
|$12,889
|$14,804
|$16,471
|Average
|$11,369
|$13,085
|$14,489
|Rough
|$9,849
|$11,365
|$12,507
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,863
|$13,816
|$15,547
|Clean
|$11,203
|$13,057
|$14,665
|Average
|$9,882
|$11,541
|$12,900
|Rough
|$8,561
|$10,024
|$11,135
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,449
|$14,435
|$16,197
|Clean
|$11,756
|$13,643
|$15,278
|Average
|$10,370
|$12,058
|$13,440
|Rough
|$8,984
|$10,474
|$11,601