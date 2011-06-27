Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Diamante LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,605
|$2,216
|$2,551
|Clean
|$1,413
|$1,956
|$2,253
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,436
|$1,656
|Rough
|$643
|$916
|$1,058
1998 Mitsubishi Diamante ES 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,204
|$1,809
|$2,142
|Clean
|$1,060
|$1,597
|$1,891
|Average
|$771
|$1,172
|$1,390
|Rough
|$483
|$748
|$888