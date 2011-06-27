Estimated values
1998 Mercury Villager GS 3dr Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,101
|$1,785
|$2,122
|Clean
|$1,004
|$1,627
|$1,942
|Average
|$809
|$1,312
|$1,583
|Rough
|$615
|$997
|$1,223
Estimated values
1998 Mercury Villager GS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,239
|$1,841
|$2,135
|Clean
|$1,129
|$1,678
|$1,954
|Average
|$910
|$1,353
|$1,593
|Rough
|$691
|$1,028
|$1,231
Estimated values
1998 Mercury Villager LS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,307
|$1,962
|$2,282
|Clean
|$1,192
|$1,789
|$2,089
|Average
|$961
|$1,443
|$1,703
|Rough
|$730
|$1,096
|$1,316
Estimated values
1998 Mercury Villager Nautica 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,453
|$2,053
|$2,341
|Clean
|$1,325
|$1,871
|$2,143
|Average
|$1,068
|$1,509
|$1,746
|Rough
|$811
|$1,146
|$1,350