Estimated values
1999 Mercury Tracer GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,242
|$1,981
|$2,376
|Clean
|$1,096
|$1,752
|$2,104
|Average
|$804
|$1,295
|$1,560
|Rough
|$513
|$838
|$1,016
Estimated values
1999 Mercury Tracer LS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,357
|$2,142
|$2,563
|Clean
|$1,198
|$1,895
|$2,269
|Average
|$879
|$1,401
|$1,683
|Rough
|$561
|$907
|$1,096
Estimated values
1999 Mercury Tracer LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,344
|$2,086
|$2,484
|Clean
|$1,186
|$1,846
|$2,200
|Average
|$871
|$1,365
|$1,631
|Rough
|$555
|$883
|$1,062