Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer DE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,324
|$3,226
|$3,823
|Clean
|$2,148
|$2,988
|$3,538
|Average
|$1,795
|$2,511
|$2,970
|Rough
|$1,442
|$2,035
|$2,401
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,777
|$3,874
|$4,601
|Clean
|$2,566
|$3,587
|$4,258
|Average
|$2,144
|$3,015
|$3,574
|Rough
|$1,722
|$2,443
|$2,889
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,207
|$5,774
|$6,813
|Clean
|$3,887
|$5,348
|$6,306
|Average
|$3,248
|$4,495
|$5,293
|Rough
|$2,609
|$3,642
|$4,279
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer DE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,568
|$3,614
|$4,306
|Clean
|$2,373
|$3,347
|$3,986
|Average
|$1,983
|$2,813
|$3,345
|Rough
|$1,593
|$2,279
|$2,704
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,032
|$4,136
|$4,869
|Clean
|$2,802
|$3,830
|$4,507
|Average
|$2,341
|$3,219
|$3,782
|Rough
|$1,881
|$2,609
|$3,058
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,255
|$4,611
|$5,508
|Clean
|$3,008
|$4,270
|$5,098
|Average
|$2,513
|$3,589
|$4,278
|Rough
|$2,019
|$2,908
|$3,459
Estimated values
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,578
|$3,506
|$4,123
|Clean
|$2,382
|$3,247
|$3,816
|Average
|$1,990
|$2,729
|$3,203
|Rough
|$1,599
|$2,211
|$2,589