Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
1990 300D 2.5 Turbo Diesel
Purchased this car with 221,000 miles on it from the original owner. Window sticker reads $40,000. + new! Mileage on sticker says between 27-33 MPG. On my last tank I was able to get 33.43 MPG Unreal for a full sized Benz. Love the way it rattles down the road. The interior design and quality is unreal. It is one of the most finely engineered cars I've ever owned. You must maintain the car. Parts are available on the internet, just a pleasure to drive. It is a timeless classic. Feel very very safe in this car, the 2.5 Turbo Diesel is a proven workhorse.
300D
I bought a 300D a few months ago and I think it is one of the best cars you can get. It is the most reliable car I have ever had. It's a little bit slow but the comfort makes up for it. If you're looking for a good car that is cheap on insurance it is the way to go.
Mercedes made em' right in 90'
We have owned this car for 15 months now and enjoy its great craftsmanship. Still handles well and the interior has held up well. The doors still shut solid, no cheesy parts breaking off here. The turbo diesel engine has plenty of power and the car feels great at 75 plus all day. We average about 25 mpg city/hwy combined. It's better than other cars it's size in town for sure. Had to install new glow plugs and relay at $250 self installed and had to fix a non-retracting seatbelt but that's all. Parts can be hard to find local but the net helps. I'm sure this car will last just about forever and the engine is known for 300-500,000 mi. when maintained.
