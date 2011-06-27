Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews

1990 300D 2.5 Turbo Diesel aoussoren , 04/12/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Purchased this car with 221,000 miles on it from the original owner. Window sticker reads $40,000. + new! Mileage on sticker says between 27-33 MPG. On my last tank I was able to get 33.43 MPG Unreal for a full sized Benz. Love the way it rattles down the road. The interior design and quality is unreal. It is one of the most finely engineered cars I've ever owned. You must maintain the car. Parts are available on the internet, just a pleasure to drive. It is a timeless classic. Feel very very safe in this car, the 2.5 Turbo Diesel is a proven workhorse. Report Abuse

300D alex , 09/11/2005 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought a 300D a few months ago and I think it is one of the best cars you can get. It is the most reliable car I have ever had. It's a little bit slow but the comfort makes up for it. If you're looking for a good car that is cheap on insurance it is the way to go.