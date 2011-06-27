Estimated values
2007 Saab 9-7X 4.2i 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,950
|$2,231
|$2,394
|Clean
|$1,821
|$2,082
|$2,230
|Average
|$1,564
|$1,783
|$1,902
|Rough
|$1,307
|$1,484
|$1,574
Estimated values
2007 Saab 9-7X 5.3i 4dr SUV AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,265
|$2,703
|$2,953
|Clean
|$2,115
|$2,522
|$2,751
|Average
|$1,817
|$2,160
|$2,346
|Rough
|$1,518
|$1,799
|$1,942