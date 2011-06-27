  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda RX-8
  4. Used 2005 Mazda RX-8
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Mazda RX-8 Features & Specs

More about the 2005 RX-8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,375
See RX-8 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$26,875
See RX-8 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$32,470
See RX-8 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersRotary 0Rotary 0Rotary 0
Combined MPG181818
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Starting MSRP
$32,470
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual6-speed manual
Rear limited slip differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Starting MSRP
$32,470
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/349.8 mi.254.4/349.8 mi.254.4/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Starting MSRP
$32,470
Torque164 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm159 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm159 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l1.3 l1.3 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 7200 rpm238 hp @ 8500 rpm238 hp @ 8500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersRotary 0Rotary 0Rotary 0
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Starting MSRP
$32,470
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
stability controlnonoyes
traction controlnonoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Starting MSRP
$32,470
100 watts stereo outputyesyesno
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
300 watts stereo outputnonoyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
9 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Starting MSRP
$32,470
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesnono
leather trim on shift knobyesnono
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobnoyesyes
leather trim on center consolenonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Starting MSRP
$32,470
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Starting MSRP
$32,470
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Starting MSRP
$32,470
Front head room38.2 in.38.2 in.36.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.42.7 in.42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room53.4 in.53.4 in.53.4 in.
clothyesyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Starting MSRP
$32,470
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.1 in.48.1 in.48.1 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.32.3 in.32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Starting MSRP
$32,470
Front track58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.6 cu.ft.7.6 cu.ft.7.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3053 lbs.3029 lbs.3029 lbs.
Gross weight3854 lbs.3810 lbs.3810 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.6 cu.ft.7.6 cu.ft.7.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd..31 cd..31 cd.
Length174.3 in.174.3 in.174.3 in.
Ground clearance4.7 in.4.7 in.4.7 in.
Height52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.106.4 in.106.4 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
Rear track59.3 in.59.3 in.59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Starting MSRP
$32,470
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Nordic Green Mica
  • Winning Blue Metallic
  • Velocity Red Mica
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Whitewater Pearl
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Nordic Green Mica
  • Winning Blue Metallic
  • Velocity Red Mica
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Whitewater Pearl
  • Black Cherry Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black/Chaparral
  • Black/Red
  • Black
  • Black
  • Black/Chaparral
  • Black/Red
  • Black
  • Black
  • Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Starting MSRP
$32,470
P225/55R16 tiresyesnono
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnono
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
P225/45R Z tiresnoyesyes
polished alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Starting MSRP
$32,470
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,375
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Starting MSRP
$32,470
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See RX-8 InventorySee RX-8 InventorySee RX-8 Inventory

Related Used 2005 Mazda RX-8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles