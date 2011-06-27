Used 2005 Mazda RX-8 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,375
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Rotary 0
|Rotary 0
|Rotary 0
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Total Seating
|4
|4
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,375
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Rear limited slip differential
|no
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,375
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|254.4/349.8 mi.
|254.4/349.8 mi.
|254.4/349.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,375
|Torque
|164 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|159 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|159 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.3 l
|1.3 l
|1.3 l
|Horsepower
|197 hp @ 7200 rpm
|238 hp @ 8500 rpm
|238 hp @ 8500 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Rotary 0
|Rotary 0
|Rotary 0
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,375
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|no
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|stability control
|no
|no
|yes
|traction control
|no
|no
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,375
|100 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|no
|diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|300 watts stereo output
|no
|no
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|no
|no
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|no
|yes
|9 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,375
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|no
|no
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on center console
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,375
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,375
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,375
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|36.7 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|42.7 in.
|42.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|53.4 in.
|53.4 in.
|53.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,375
|Rear head room
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|36.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.1 in.
|48.1 in.
|48.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.3 in.
|32.3 in.
|32.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,375
|Front track
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|7.6 cu.ft.
|7.6 cu.ft.
|7.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3053 lbs.
|3029 lbs.
|3029 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3854 lbs.
|3810 lbs.
|3810 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.6 cu.ft.
|7.6 cu.ft.
|7.6 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.31 cd.
|.31 cd.
|.31 cd.
|Length
|174.3 in.
|174.3 in.
|174.3 in.
|Ground clearance
|4.7 in.
|4.7 in.
|4.7 in.
|Height
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Wheel base
|106.4 in.
|106.4 in.
|106.4 in.
|Width
|69.7 in.
|69.7 in.
|69.7 in.
|Rear track
|59.3 in.
|59.3 in.
|59.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,375
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,375
|P225/55R16 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|16 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Performance tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|P225/45R Z tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,375
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,375
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
