Consumer Rating
(10)
1991 Mazda RX-7 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Lineup trimmed to three models: base, Turbo and convertible. ABS is standard on Turbo. A driver airbag is standard on the convertible.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mazda RX-7.

5(70%)
4(30%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still love my rotary
Rio,01/18/2006
This car a been extremely reliable for the entire time I've owned it. It now has 215,000 miles, and has only a little more than maintenance done. It did have to be repainted, due to peeling, which is fairly common on white cars from that time period (not just Mazdas).
Soon to be classic
rotarychainsaw,12/21/2008
The turbo model is getting rare and people are starting to look for unmolested specimens. It is a great car with a definite 1990s look to it. Perfect weight distribution and decent power is pure win. The turbo models have huge potential to make power. Things I dislike are interior rattles and plastic quality. The car is 17 years old at least, so I guess it is expected.
Rotary Review
19RX791,04/18/2007
I have owned a 91 n/a rx7 for over a year now and have fallen in love. For such a small engine it packs a punch. Handling is great, acceleration is outstanding considering engine size, manual transmission a must if performance is required. Will out perform many new cars and almost all unmodified 4 cylinder and some 6 cylinder cars. No major repairs yet, just basics such as brakes, plugs and wires, tires, etc. Check and change oil regularly. As long as maintenance is performed when or before schedule its an excellent car.
Non-turbo Review
Garciaj,05/08/2002
Absolutely fun to drive. Very responsive, both handling and acceleration. Change oil responsibly, engine requires no major maintance over its life. Engine is very smooth, never hesitates even in high rpms. Some minor electrical problems known, mostly confined to the interior.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Mazda RX-7

Used 1991 Mazda RX-7 Overview

The Used 1991 Mazda RX-7 is offered in the following submodels: RX-7 Hatchback, RX-7 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, Turbo 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.

