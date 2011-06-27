1991 Mazda RX-7 Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Lineup trimmed to three models: base, Turbo and convertible. ABS is standard on Turbo. A driver airbag is standard on the convertible.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rio,01/18/2006
This car a been extremely reliable for the entire time I've owned it. It now has 215,000 miles, and has only a little more than maintenance done. It did have to be repainted, due to peeling, which is fairly common on white cars from that time period (not just Mazdas).
rotarychainsaw,12/21/2008
The turbo model is getting rare and people are starting to look for unmolested specimens. It is a great car with a definite 1990s look to it. Perfect weight distribution and decent power is pure win. The turbo models have huge potential to make power. Things I dislike are interior rattles and plastic quality. The car is 17 years old at least, so I guess it is expected.
19RX791,04/18/2007
I have owned a 91 n/a rx7 for over a year now and have fallen in love. For such a small engine it packs a punch. Handling is great, acceleration is outstanding considering engine size, manual transmission a must if performance is required. Will out perform many new cars and almost all unmodified 4 cylinder and some 6 cylinder cars. No major repairs yet, just basics such as brakes, plugs and wires, tires, etc. Check and change oil regularly. As long as maintenance is performed when or before schedule its an excellent car.
Garciaj,05/08/2002
Absolutely fun to drive. Very responsive, both handling and acceleration. Change oil responsibly, engine requires no major maintance over its life. Engine is very smooth, never hesitates even in high rpms. Some minor electrical problems known, mostly confined to the interior.
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 7000 rpm
