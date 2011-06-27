  1. Home
1994 Mazda RX-7 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Dual airbags appear, and softer suspension settings are available. Seat backs get map pockets, and power windows have a driver express-down feature.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mazda RX-7.

5(62%)
4(38%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The 3rd Gen RX7 is a Poor Man's Ferrari
Salamander,03/13/2003
The 3rd generation Mazda's RX7 rightfully won Motor Trend's Car of the year award when it was first released 10 years ago. Its combination of acceleration, handling and styling made it the best sports car to ever come from Japan and better than many cars that cost twice or even three times as much, including Porsche. This car is a true sports car not just a sporty car and it sacrifices many comforts for performance.
ok
ok,06/05/2002
it is a very good car that i would recommend youi buy. its the best car i have ever driven
Race Car But High Maintenance
johnny,10/10/2008
To completely sum up the TT Rx7: PURE sports car experience, a lot of TLC. It's rare to find a car this enjoyable, and if you take care of it it will take care of you. I bought mine a little over a year ago with a reman engine, and even though I've spent a ton on reliability parts and other repairs, nothing makes me smile more than hitting the gas in this car. If you got a little money, you're a real car guy and you don't mind learning a little about the car you drive, don't pass up the Rx7.
Rx7 - Drivers Dream
94Rx7,07/16/2010
This car made me a car guy. When it works it is pretty near perfect and if you know what you are doing, it can run really well. Make sure you learn how to drive and this car will reward you like anything. Akin in its day to the exige now, it is awe inspiring and fun go-cart. Its styling is still amazing and I still have notes all the time on my car asking to sell it - even with faded paint. This car is about the spirit of driving for sure.
See all 13 reviews of the 1994 Mazda RX-7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 1994 Mazda RX-7 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Mazda RX-7

Used 1994 Mazda RX-7 Overview

The Used 1994 Mazda RX-7 is offered in the following submodels: RX-7 Coupe. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Coupe.

