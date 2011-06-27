Used 1991 Mazda RX-7 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Length169.9 in.
Curb weight2787 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height49.8 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White
  • Brave Blue Mica
  • Blaze Red
  • Brilliant Black
