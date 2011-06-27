1993 Mazda RX-7 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used RX-7 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
All-new supercar designed with a singular purpose: speed. Convertible dropped. 2+2 version canceled. Twin-turbo rotary engine, driver airbag and ABS are standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mazda RX-7.
Most helpful consumer reviews
LB404,09/29/2004
Great looking car, with awesome performance. Today's new cars are tough to match. Yet, horrible reliability. I owned 3 RX7's total. All needed $1000's in repairs, despite being babied and cared for. New engines, seals, turbos, cheap plastic, over heating, harsh ride, hesitations.
65tosspowertrap,12/19/2009
A no-compromise sports car. Rough, noisy ride; cramped interior. Not good on long trips. Scary on wet pavement. 17 mpg. Not a practical every-day car. Find a mechanic qualified to work on the extremely complex engine; I found one at a specialty "tuner" shop. First engine died at 86,000 miles (typical); $5,000 to replace. Make sure you find out engine mileage; engine runs hot and slowly cooks itself to death. Japanese Ferrari in terms of performance and maintenance cost. Expect to pay $100/hr for maintenance. $35,000 maintenance cost over 16 years. I love this car. I will never, ever sell it.
carenthusiast7,04/05/2011
A true sports car and definitely good as a weekend driver. My father let me drive his Porsche 944 (not biased but it was a great car!) but when his brother bought his RX-7(FD3S) and I took it for a spin, it is definitely a car you will never forget. It was faster and handling was amazing due to the 50/50 weight split. There are many people who state reliability issues, but this car was meant to be treated like part of you with maintainence almost instinct(uncle's FD lasted for roughly 11 years before he did some major fixing, 4k engine rebuild, then sold it).
smoothmoses,07/31/2008
I've had my 93 RX7 for 14 years now and agree with the others, I still get excited just looking at it. Other than replacing my engine with a JSpec 2 years ago, I've had nothing but fun and good luck with my baby. Young guys stand in awe of the car everywhere I go and it still turns heads when I drive it. Get one if you can and you'll see what all the hype is about. Thank you Mazda for building the best car ever!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Mazda RX-7 features & specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the RX-7
Related Used 1993 Mazda RX-7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019