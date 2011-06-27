  1. Home
1993 Mazda RX-7 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

All-new supercar designed with a singular purpose: speed. Convertible dropped. 2+2 version canceled. Twin-turbo rotary engine, driver airbag and ABS are standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mazda RX-7.

5(66%)
4(34%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun, beautiful car, poor reliability
LB404,09/29/2004
Great looking car, with awesome performance. Today's new cars are tough to match. Yet, horrible reliability. I owned 3 RX7's total. All needed $1000's in repairs, despite being babied and cared for. New engines, seals, turbos, cheap plastic, over heating, harsh ride, hesitations.
Japanese Ferrari
65tosspowertrap,12/19/2009
A no-compromise sports car. Rough, noisy ride; cramped interior. Not good on long trips. Scary on wet pavement. 17 mpg. Not a practical every-day car. Find a mechanic qualified to work on the extremely complex engine; I found one at a specialty "tuner" shop. First engine died at 86,000 miles (typical); $5,000 to replace. Make sure you find out engine mileage; engine runs hot and slowly cooks itself to death. Japanese Ferrari in terms of performance and maintenance cost. Expect to pay $100/hr for maintenance. $35,000 maintenance cost over 16 years. I love this car. I will never, ever sell it.
An Unforgettable Car
carenthusiast7,04/05/2011
A true sports car and definitely good as a weekend driver. My father let me drive his Porsche 944 (not biased but it was a great car!) but when his brother bought his RX-7(FD3S) and I took it for a spin, it is definitely a car you will never forget. It was faster and handling was amazing due to the 50/50 weight split. There are many people who state reliability issues, but this car was meant to be treated like part of you with maintainence almost instinct(uncle's FD lasted for roughly 11 years before he did some major fixing, 4k engine rebuild, then sold it).
Get One if You Can
smoothmoses,07/31/2008
I've had my 93 RX7 for 14 years now and agree with the others, I still get excited just looking at it. Other than replacing my engine with a JSpec 2 years ago, I've had nothing but fun and good luck with my baby. Young guys stand in awe of the car everywhere I go and it still turns heads when I drive it. Get one if you can and you'll see what all the hype is about. Thank you Mazda for building the best car ever!
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Mazda RX-7 Overview

The Used 1993 Mazda RX-7 is offered in the following submodels: RX-7 Coupe. Available styles include Turbo 2dr Coupe.

