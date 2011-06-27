Used 1991 Mazda RX-7 Consumer Reviews

Still love my rotary Rio , 01/18/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car a been extremely reliable for the entire time I've owned it. It now has 215,000 miles, and has only a little more than maintenance done. It did have to be repainted, due to peeling, which is fairly common on white cars from that time period (not just Mazdas). Report Abuse

Soon to be classic rotarychainsaw , 12/21/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The turbo model is getting rare and people are starting to look for unmolested specimens. It is a great car with a definite 1990s look to it. Perfect weight distribution and decent power is pure win. The turbo models have huge potential to make power. Things I dislike are interior rattles and plastic quality. The car is 17 years old at least, so I guess it is expected. Report Abuse

Rotary Review 19RX791 , 04/18/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned a 91 n/a rx7 for over a year now and have fallen in love. For such a small engine it packs a punch. Handling is great, acceleration is outstanding considering engine size, manual transmission a must if performance is required. Will out perform many new cars and almost all unmodified 4 cylinder and some 6 cylinder cars. No major repairs yet, just basics such as brakes, plugs and wires, tires, etc. Check and change oil regularly. As long as maintenance is performed when or before schedule its an excellent car. Report Abuse

Non-turbo Review Garciaj , 05/08/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Absolutely fun to drive. Very responsive, both handling and acceleration. Change oil responsibly, engine requires no major maintance over its life. Engine is very smooth, never hesitates even in high rpms. Some minor electrical problems known, mostly confined to the interior. Report Abuse