  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Protege5
  4. Used 2003 Mazda Protege5
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(303)
Appraise this car

2003 Mazda Protege5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Tight suspension, powerful brakes, superb steering feel, comfortable seats, attractive exterior styling.
  • Cargo area too small to be considered for real station wagon duty.
Other years
2003
2002
Mazda Protege5 for Sale
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$1,394 - $3,115
Used Protege5 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

An enjoyable compact wagon that possesses more than its fair share of sports car reflexes.

2003 Highlights

The Protege5 now has carpeted floor mats as standard equipment, and the moonroof can now only be had with an in-dash six-disc CD changer. There's also a new color this year: Laser Blue Mica.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mazda Protege5.

5(84%)
4(13%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
303 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 303 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Absolutely Love It.
kenmo,09/17/2011
I work at a car rental company at an airport, so I drive brand new 2011-2012 cars all day long. This car is on par with these brand new cars, in my opinion. Everything about it is wonderful. The features, the handling, the styling, the utility, the mileage!. It's by far my favorite car to drive out of all I have driven!
Spacious and reliable
Rome45249@gmail.com,04/21/2016
4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
These cars are great on gas mileage they have a pretty good amount of room and maintenance is very low
Amazing
rylie1,07/17/2013
I drove this car for three weeks. I loved it. Unfortunately a guy turned in front of me without looking. My car got totaled. This car saved my life. The paramedics could not believe how much the car was squished and not me. Besides the normal symptoms of a crash, I am way better than I should be. This is one amazing car in all aspects.
LOVE IT LOVE IT LOVE IT!
darkmattress,01/31/2013
I have owned this car for 10 years now and it has been nothing but good to me. I always took it to the dealership so anything related to maintenance and the few recalls were taken care of properly. I put a few modifications on it early on (Injen CAI, Racing Beat Catback Exhaust, Short Shifter) and have enjoyed even better performance and fun driving. Granted, this car is not going to win any drag races, but it is has decent pep and loves corners! Very reliable- never had anything beyond regular wear and tear in 10 years.
See all 303 reviews of the 2003 Mazda Protege5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2003 Mazda Protege5

Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 Overview

The Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 is offered in the following submodels: Protege5 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Mazda Protege5?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Mazda Protege5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Mazda Protege5 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Mazda Protege5.

Can't find a used 2003 Mazda Protege5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda Protege5 for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,108.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,882.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda Protege5 for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,435.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,787.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Mazda Protege5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda Protege5 lease specials

Related Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles