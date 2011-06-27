I have owned this car for 10 years now and it has been nothing but good to me. I always took it to the dealership so anything related to maintenance and the few recalls were taken care of properly. I put a few modifications on it early on (Injen CAI, Racing Beat Catback Exhaust, Short Shifter) and have enjoyed even better performance and fun driving. Granted, this car is not going to win any drag races, but it is has decent pep and loves corners! Very reliable- never had anything beyond regular wear and tear in 10 years.

Read more