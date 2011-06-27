2003 Mazda Protege5 Review
Pros & Cons
- Tight suspension, powerful brakes, superb steering feel, comfortable seats, attractive exterior styling.
- Cargo area too small to be considered for real station wagon duty.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,394 - $3,115
Used Protege5 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
An enjoyable compact wagon that possesses more than its fair share of sports car reflexes.
2003 Highlights
The Protege5 now has carpeted floor mats as standard equipment, and the moonroof can now only be had with an in-dash six-disc CD changer. There's also a new color this year: Laser Blue Mica.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mazda Protege5.
Most helpful consumer reviews
kenmo,09/17/2011
I work at a car rental company at an airport, so I drive brand new 2011-2012 cars all day long. This car is on par with these brand new cars, in my opinion. Everything about it is wonderful. The features, the handling, the styling, the utility, the mileage!. It's by far my favorite car to drive out of all I have driven!
Rome45249@gmail.com,04/21/2016
4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
These cars are great on gas mileage they have a pretty good amount of room and maintenance is very low
rylie1,07/17/2013
I drove this car for three weeks. I loved it. Unfortunately a guy turned in front of me without looking. My car got totaled. This car saved my life. The paramedics could not believe how much the car was squished and not me. Besides the normal symptoms of a crash, I am way better than I should be. This is one amazing car in all aspects.
darkmattress,01/31/2013
I have owned this car for 10 years now and it has been nothing but good to me. I always took it to the dealership so anything related to maintenance and the few recalls were taken care of properly. I put a few modifications on it early on (Injen CAI, Racing Beat Catback Exhaust, Short Shifter) and have enjoyed even better performance and fun driving. Granted, this car is not going to win any drag races, but it is has decent pep and loves corners! Very reliable- never had anything beyond regular wear and tear in 10 years.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 features & specs
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Protege5
Related Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6