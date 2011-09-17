Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 for Sale Near Me
4 listings
- 107,714 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,995
- 189,400 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,985
- 119,189 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 224,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,450
Overall Consumer Rating4.8303 Reviews
kenmo,09/17/2011
I work at a car rental company at an airport, so I drive brand new 2011-2012 cars all day long. This car is on par with these brand new cars, in my opinion. Everything about it is wonderful. The features, the handling, the styling, the utility, the mileage!. It's by far my favorite car to drive out of all I have driven!
