Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 for Sale Near Me

  • 2003 Mazda Protege5 in Red
    used

    2003 Mazda Protege5

    107,714 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 Mazda Protege5 in Black
    used

    2003 Mazda Protege5

    189,400 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,985

    Details
  • 2002 Mazda Protege5 in Silver
    used

    2002 Mazda Protege5

    119,189 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2002 Mazda Protege5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Mazda Protege5

    224,880 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,450

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Protege5

Read recent reviews for the Mazda Protege5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8303 Reviews
See all 303 reviews
  • 5
    (84%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (0%)
Absolutely Love It.
kenmo,09/17/2011
I work at a car rental company at an airport, so I drive brand new 2011-2012 cars all day long. This car is on par with these brand new cars, in my opinion. Everything about it is wonderful. The features, the handling, the styling, the utility, the mileage!. It's by far my favorite car to drive out of all I have driven!

