Used 2003 Mazda Protege5 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Protege5
Overview
$16,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$16,895
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$16,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$16,895
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$16,895
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$16,895
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$16,895
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
$16,895
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$16,895
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$16,895
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$16,895
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
$16,895
Maximum cargo capacity38.2 cu.ft.
Length170.5 in.
Curb weight2716 lbs.
Gross weight3611 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.8 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
$16,895
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Classic Red
  • Black Mica
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Mica
  • Laser Blue Mica
  • Vivid Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black
Tires & Wheels
$16,895
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P195/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$16,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$16,895
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
